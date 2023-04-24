The Lighting Gallery offers homeowners many options to create beautiful, safe outdoor living spaces

GRAND FORKS – Customers are showing more interest in their outdoor living spaces at home, and increasingly view lighting as an important component in creating a beautiful, welcoming and safe environment, said Sonia Roberton, owner of The Lighting Gallery + Decor.

“People are doing more and more of that, and so along with that comes the lighting side of it too. So we’re incorporating that landscape lighting into that (and) some security lighting,” said Roberton. “And as people are designing those, they kind of plan for that too.”

Last fall, the showroom was relocated from 1200 S. Washington and reopened Nov. 1 in its new location, 3622 S. Washington St. The new site features a vast display of interior and exterior lighting products for homes and businesses. It provides 5,980 square feet of space. It's only 150 square feet larger than its former store, but the space is laid out differently and has more usable square footage, Roberton said.

“We’re so much more than just lighting,” she said. “We’ve got tons of furniture and home decor. We had a limited amount in our old showroom, but we’ve added a lot of big furniture.”

The showroom features full-room displays that help the customer visualize how lighting and other decor items might look in their own home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many customers these days are looking for simpler, cleaner lines in lighting, as well as other furnishing and home decor choices, Roberton said. They are moving away from the fussy, more detailed decorative elements that were popular in the past.

When working with customers, she and her staff “take each space individually” she said. They consider how the space is going to be used and what other light is in that space.

“When we do the landscape lighting, we look at the layout of the landscaping, where are our perennials, our shrubs, our evergreens, and we incorporate all our light around those. We (create) a whole plan,” she said.

When spring arrives and the weather warms up, Roberton is planning to install a full landscape lighting display on the west exterior side of the building, “so that you can see all of the effects of what different landscape lighting does,” making it much easier to explain how the lighting will look and function at customers’ homes, she said.

When it comes to outside lighting, “we don’t do anything solar or battery,” Roberton said. “Everything that we do is low-voltage LED landscape lighting. So you don’t have to trench it down or bury it any more than two inches. We can lay it right under the felt and the rock. So if you’ve already got all your landscaping done, we can just trench it into the sod and then fold our sod back.

“You get years of life out of it, with no maintenance, no changing of bulbs.”

Safety and security are the most critical aspects when considering lighting choices for outside the home, Roberton said. Also important is “the ambiance – just bringing your outdoor environment to life.”

She advises customers to “make sure your outdoor lights aren’t too small for your space; make sure they are appropriate to the look of your home,” she said. “So we do a lot of wall lights, and we have a huge selection of those.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do have tons of decorative landscape lighting, so that’s a big aspect too,” she said.

Roberton suggests customers bring pictures of their home exterior into the store, “so we can see the look of the outside of the house” and help them make good lighting decisions.

She and her staff work with jobs big and small – from customers who just want to add a few lights for safety and security on up to those who want to do a whole yard landscape lighting design, “where we’re lighting paths or evergreen trees, or rocks, monuments, a flagpole or mailboxes.”

Decisions about outdoor lighting can have a lasting impact, she said.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people in the world will never see the inside of your house, but everyone will see the outside of your house.”