St. Anne's Living Center holds donation matching fundraise

GRAND FORKS — St. Anne’s Living Center is hosting a donation-matching event on July 26, the feast day of St. Anne.

“It's just one more thing that we do as we celebrate St. Anne's week,” Sister Christina Neumann said. “It's honoring our history and our mission.”

Established in 1940, St. Anne’s provides housing and care for vulnerable adults, including the elderly and people with disabilities in eastern North Dakota. They have served the Grand Forks Community since 1952, at one point housing and caring for 100 residents, according to Neumann.

Now they are reaching out to the community for support, partnering with local businesses to raise $25,700 to be used to match donations made by the public.

“Hopefully it's a win-win for them,” Neumann said of their local business partners. “They support us, we increase recognition of the brand in the community.”

The money raised will go toward paying for normal operating expenses which have increased due to inflation. It includes every service that would be provided in a living center, including food and 24/7 staff to care for the residents.

“It's not just one specific program, it’s for all the needs across the board,” Neumann said.

While these services are the priority, additional donations means that St. Anne’s can put aside money to host events for their residents to improve their lives.

“It's great to have a little money to make available for those extra fun things too,” Neumann said.

The donations received are very important to St. Anne’s and the community they serve, she said. Many of the people living there are on some form of government assistance, and even though that assistance can cover some of the expenses it costs to operate St. Anne’s there is still a lot left over.

“It's really essential to our mission to have people supporting it because of limited funding,” Sr. Neumann said. “So we really are grateful for the support that the Grand Forks community has given.”

This is St. Anne’s second year running a donation matching event, after it debuted with tremendous success last year.

“We exceeded our matching funds by a little bit,” Neumann said. “That's a good problem to have.”

Last year, they raised $52,000 and this year have received $1,000 more in funds to be put toward donation matching. Neumann hopes this will lead to a matching increase in gross donations but is grateful for every donation they receive.

“We'll see what happens,” she said. “Anything's better than nothing.”

To donate for the matching event on July 26, people can donate online by going to https://www.stannesguesthome.org/donate/ or can mail a check to St. Anne’s Living Center, 524 N. 17th St. Grand Forks, ND 58203. Online donations must be made on July 26 and checks have to be dated July 26 in order to be matched as part of the event.

