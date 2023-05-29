Speakers pay tribute to fallen military service personnel at Grand Forks Memorial Day Ceremony

GRAND FORKS – More than 200 guests were reminded of the ultimate sacrifice U.S. military service members have made for this country when they gathered at Memorial Park North Cemetery on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day Ceremony.

On this sunny morning, the gathering was surrounded by graves — many decorated with flowers and U.S. flags. American Legion Post 6 Commander Michael Brown served as master of ceremonies.

In his keynote address, Col. Timothy Curry, commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, recalled a ceremony to honor two servicemen who had died during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 in Qatar in the Middle East. He remembered the moments of complete silence, describing the solemn event as “a reminder of the visceral human cost of freedom,” he said. The faces of those in attendance betrayed no emotion “save one: resolve.”

“Only weeks prior, (these men) were healthy, strong and full of promise,” he said. “As their bodies were placed in the aircraft, I thought about what they gave for me.”

Col. Timothy Curry, commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing at the Grand Forks Air Force Base gives the Memorial Day address at Monday's event at Memorial Park in Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

He recounted the freedoms he and his family enjoy, and the rights and privileges Americans exercise daily, because some are willing to risk their lives to protect this country.

“We can sleep well at night without fear of any adversary attacking our homeland, because of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. ‘Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,’ ” Curry said, quoting John 15:13.

David Flitter, chaplain for American Legion Post 6, said the Memorial Day ceremony is dedicated to those “who made the supreme sacrifice, so that we may live in a country that is free.”

The American Legion Post 6 Color Guard presented the U.S. flag and the Post 6 flag. Grand Forks Air Force Base Honor Guard gave the firing squad salute.

Earlier, about two dozen members of the Grand Forks City Band, under the direction of Janelle Huber, performed patriotic music as the crowd arrived for the event. During the ceremony, the band performed the “Armed Forces Salute,” a medley of the official songs of each branch of the U.S. military. Those who served or are serving in the military were asked to stand when the band played their branch’s song.

Faye Litzinger, left, Grand Forks, and Lisa Wooster, Vancouver , Washington, present wreathes to commemorate U.S. wars at Monday's event. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Soloist Joel Ness played Taps near the close of the ceremony.

Preparing to leave, Rick Aamot of Grand Forks said he and his wife Bonnie had wanted to attend the ceremony “to honor the fallen soldiers.” His father, Richard A. Aamot, who died in 2017, served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.

Participating in Memorial Day observances, Aamot said, “is a way to honor those who gave their lives.”

Lisa and Kevin Wooster of Vancouver, Washington, traveled here to help Dennis Almer, adjutant for the American Legion Post 6 and Lisa’s brother, prepare for the event and set up the stage and chairs for the ceremony. They also helped out with poppy distribution and producing the printed program, Almer said.

The American Legion honor guard fires a rifle volley at Monday's Memorial Day program at Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Alice Senechal of Grand Forks recalled that her father, Marvin Senechal, who was from Drake, North Dakota, was drafted into the U.S. Army at about age 30 to serve during WWII. He fought in the successful Allied Forces invasion of Normandy, France, when soldiers landed at Utah Beach on D-Day, June 9, 1944, she said, and later he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was also part of a unit tasked with removing gold bars that the Nazi forces had “looted from private dwellings throughout Europe,” according to the National Archives, and hidden in a salt mine in Germany.

Remembering those who died in recent years

During Monday’s ceremony in Grand Forks, the names of members of the American Legion Post 6 and its auxiliary who died in recent years were read.

The Post 6 members were: R.M. Axman, K. Axtman, John Belcher, Dwaine Carlson, Jacob Couchigian, Richard Derrick, Donald Evenson, John Finck, Harold Gangelhoff, Dewey Garceau, Phyllis Groven, Arnold Hanson, Ronald Hanson, Donald Hariman, Juel Hilde, Roger Hoffart, Harvey Hoiberg, Clifford Jordan, Suzanne Kime, Anthony Krenzel, Phillip Krump, Rudolph Kuchar, Richard Macho, Cameron Mikkelsen, Joseph Mollet, Dennis Neiss, Robert Norton, Alan Palmer, Glen Peterson, James Robbins, Richard Roberts, Patrick Robertson, Melvin Rosholt, Conrad Sersland, William Sherman, Raymond Smedhammer, Earl Strinden, Philip Turchin and Herb Wogsland.

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 were: Lorraine Amundson, Suzanne Kime, Marilyn Gunderson, Debra Penas, Donna Schaffer, Joan Smith, Darlene Storey, Shirley Vakoc and Theresa Wald.

Tony Delmore, VFW commander in East Grand Forks, participates in Monday's Memorial Day program at Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald