'Roxie' the rock snake takes up residence in Grand Forks park

GRAND FORKS — Spanning more than 100 painted rocks, Roxie the rock snake has become more than her creators ever intended.

“It's been great fun seeing how excited all these people are over her,” said Becky Smith, who, with her granddaughters Clara, 6, Maddy, 6, and Ella, 4, created Roxie.

“Roxie” the rock snake, started on June 27, winds her way through Sertoma Park, and is made up of painted rocks contributed by members of the Grand Forks community.

Many of these contributions come from the Facebook group where Roxie was first announced, Grand Forks Rocks. The Grand Forks Rocks Facebook group is composed of people who participate in the practice of painting and hiding rocks around the Greater Grand Forks area.

The description of the group encourages people to paint and hide rocks, find them, share the picture of the rock they found on the group, and then re-hide them — although sometimes, people do keep the rocks.

Smith has been a member from the beginning, around 2017.

“It's just a lot of people who love to be creative,” she said.

Smith also fits that description. She used to host paint parties for her daughter and donated a chair she hand painted to a charity auction.

“I am not a professional artist,” Smith said. “But … we kind of had it in our blood a little bit, the artist in us.”

Smith still loves doing arts and crafts with her granddaughters.

“My grandkids love to do crafts,” she said. “They always come to my house and want to paint something.”

Painting and hiding rocks as part of the Grand Forks Rocks group is one of those crafts. They go looking for rocks too, but have not had much luck finding any of the rocks themselves.

“They get picked up so quickly,” Smith said.

The idea for a Rock Snake came to Smith after seeing something similar that had been done in another town, although she could not recall where she saw the idea. She said she thought it would be a fun group project for her family to create together and share with the community.

From there, Smith painted a snake head topped with a purple bow and deemed the snake “Roxie.” Each granddaughter contributed a rock to Roxie’s original body and Smith’s daughter typed up and laminated a sign that reads “Hi! I’m Roxie the rock snake! Add a painted rock to see how long I get.”

They put Roxie in Sertoma Park, the girls’ favorite place to play, and posted her picture to Grand Forks Rocks, encouraging people to contribute.

“We started it that way,” Smith said, “and then put the sign out and watched it grow.”

A closer view of the rock snake at Sertoma Park Thursday, July 12, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Smith and her granddaughters regularly visit Roxie at the park. Sometimes they add new rocks and other times they just observe how long she has become. It has provided another benefit beyond a fun craft for the girls, Smith said: it gives the two older girls, an opportunity to practice counting.

“They have something to anticipate,” Smith said. “Watching it grow and going back and counting the rocks.”

Now that Roxie has grown so large and built a following, a concern was raised in the Grand Forks Rocks group surrounding whether the park board had approved the snake. Smith had not considered and called to check. The park board agreed to Roxie’s continued residence in the park as long as she is moved occasionally so that the grass beneath her does not die.

“They said that we're welcome to do it,” Smith said. “They thought it was a great idea.

“It's amazing how much the community has taken to it,” she added.

Roxie is constantly growing with frequent updates being posted to Grand Forks Rocks. Her popularity has made Smith consider finding a way to bring her back for another summer — possibly in another form “similar, but not exactly a snake,” she said.

Smith plans on storing Roxie through the winter, preserving all the artwork provided by the community. Until then, she hopes people continue to rally around and add to Roxie.

“It's pretty early in the summer. She can go for a couple months,” Smith said. “It'd be fun if we got to 1,000 and wrapped it around the park.”

