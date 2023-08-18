Rollin' on the Red Inline Marathon puts on 12th annual race in, around Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — As one of six inline skating marathons in the country, the importance of the Rollin’ on the Red Inline Marathon cannot be overstated, according to race director Amy Enget.

“Everybody comes to this little mini reunion. They grab their number, their shirts, they see the course and then they all catch up,” she said. “ ... It is just really impressive to see how many people support the sport.”

Rollin’ on the Red is an inline skating and cycling marathon and has been using the same 26.2-mile route since it started 13 years ago. Racers start at Central Valley High School in Buxton, North Dakota, go up highway 81, along the Greenway in Grand Forks, and finish at Choice Health and Fitness.

This year, there are skaters from nine states and two Canadian provinces aged 14-76 coming to Grand Forks to participate.

As of Thursday, 110 people have registered for the race but they usually average 150 racers each year, according to Enget. She says people frequently register at the last minute because they are waiting to see the weather conditions.

“Everybody waits to see the direction of the wind,” Enget said. “They love the wind from the north because it is a south-to-north race. As they head south on the way home, the wind from the north pushes them home. … They do not have to expend as much energy.”

In 2019, Rollin’ on the Red started allowing cyclists into the marathon. This year, 25 are registered.

“One of the cycling groups in town reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we would love to do a marathon with you because your course is really safe and everybody knows that you put on a really fun race … ” Enget said. “It is so much fun because the cyclists and skaters have forged friendships and we were kind of nervous about that. … It has been really nice.”

There are seven divisions in the marathon, ranging from one dedicated to the professionals in inline skating to some geared toward more novice marathoners.

“We allow all levels of people to do it. … When people go on our Facebook page and they see professionals they might be intimidated,” Enget said. “But my sister-in-law did the bike race last year. It was her very first marathon and she had the best time of her life.”

If a full marathon is too intimidating for potential racers there is also a half marathon option that starts at Choice Fitness and joins the full marathoners for the second half of the race.

The registration fee is $40 when registration first opens, but increases to $105 by the Friday before the race. Registration for next year's race opens on Sept. 1.

“This is not a race to make money,” Enget said. “We donate, if we can, any proceeds but we just try to break even on costs. We do this to support the sport and to get people to come to Grand Forks.”

