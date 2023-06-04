Red Lake Falls boy named USA Hockey Disabled Player of the Year

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. — A Red Lake Falls boy is being recognized nationally for his accomplishments in sled hockey and in his community.

Ten-year-old Alex Gullingsrud has been named the 2023 USA Hockey Disabled Player of the Year. The award honors and recognizes a player who has shown "outstanding perseverance and dedication through demonstrating the ability to overcome obstacles in the pursuit of excellence, both on and off the ice." Gullingsrud is the youngest recipient of the award, but he has been through more than the average 10-year-old.

Gullingsrud was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer when he was eight. As part of his treatment, he underwent chemotherapy and two surgeries; one of which was the amputation of his right leg and part of his right hip, forever altering his life.

Gullingsrud comes from an athletic family; his older brother plays baseball, and his mom, Nikki, coaches volleyball and runs marathons. He loved sports, just like his family. Before his amputation, he played baseball and basketball.

However, his diagnosis and amputation changed his ability to play like he had.

"One of his questions was, ‘when am I going to be able to do this again like I did before?’ and we've had to say, ‘you're not. You're not going to be able to do it the way you did it before, but you're going to have to figure out a new way,’" said his mother, Nikki.

Even though his friends made sure to include Gullingsrud and find new ways for them to play together, he still struggled to find a sense of belonging.

"It was really tough, mentally coming back to school and not being able to keep up or not being able to be fast enough or stay with his buddies," his mother said.

That all changed when the Gullingsruds discovered Hope Inc., and Gullingsrud joined a game of wheelchair baseball. While playing wheelchair baseball, Bill Grommesh, the executive director of Hope Inc., recognized something in Gullingsrud.

"When he came up and played baseball, it was really clear that he needed something to strive for, something to be competitive in,” Grommesh said. “Sled hockey is an extremely competitive sport. Folks that don't know about it think it's kind of cute … but it's real. It's physical. It's emotional."

Despite the Gullingsruds' athleticism, they were not a hockey family. Hope Inc. provided the sled, and the stick, and the family drove 100 miles so Gullingsrud could try hockey for the first time. His mom worried if her son would even take to the sport.

"We'd watch him push a couple of times and then fall over, push a couple of times, fall over, and get back up. And it was like, boy, it will be interesting to see what he thinks of this," she said. "And by the end of the hour and a half practice. It was like, wow, he's really catching on. He's enjoying this."

Gullingsrud was taking to sled hockey like a duck to water, and most importantly, he loved it.

"I like that I can go fast and I can, like, shoot the puck really far," he said. "It's really fun to do."

Gullingsrud says the best part of his game is his stick handling, but his mom credits his courage as well.

"He's just relentless,” she said. “One day they got to play the UND Fighting Hawks in hockey. And they have a video of Alex, he's coming with the puck, and three UND guys are coming toward him. And they're coming right at him, and he's just going after the puck; he ends up getting the puck … skates through them, and just goes to try to score … there was no fear."

Sled hockey and wheelchair baseball have changed the life of Gullingsrud and his family.

"That has been a lifesaver for him." his mom said. "When sled hockey started, you could see Alex coming out again, the competitive side of him; he was happy."

Receiving the award, which also recognizes a player’s impact on their community, shocked Gullingsrud.

"It's really, like, shocking that they'd give that to me. And it's really cool, too. It's, like, probably the best award I've ever gotten," he said.

But those around Gullingsrud were not shocked by him receiving this honor.

“Alex has just made a great impact on the Hope Inc. sled hockey program and in his community. People have rallied around him and he's just a positive impact on everybody he comes in touch with,” Grommesh said.

"It's incredible. It means more than you can even say it's just it's an incredible feeling, and it's, it's like a dream. Wow, people recognize what he's went through, what he's had to overcome, the perseverance he's had to have, and it's just so, it's touching." his mom said when asked about the award meant to her and their family.

Another way Gullingsrud has had a positive impact in his community is his family’s volunteer work with multiple charities. He started volunteering at the hospital and even helped a girl who lost her leg in a car accident come to terms with what happened.

His biggest advice to other kids in his situation is "there's always a chance…never give up … they should always try things instead of giving up."

