Public invited to participate in University Park planting event

GRAND FORKS — The University Park Neighborhoods Association is inviting the public to help plant flowers in the sign bed at the University Park sign bed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

The sign bed is on the corner of University Avenue and 23rd Street. This year’s theme is “Prairie Sunflowers.”

At least 500 plants, including sunflowers, grasses, verbena, marigolds, alyssum and wax begonias will be planted, Grand Forks Park District Landscape Supervisor Katy Cavanaugh said.

The free event is sponsored by the Blue Zones Project, the Grand Forks Horticultural Society, and the UPN, and hosted by the park district, which is supplying all the plants, UPN member Shilo Previti said.

Snacks will be provided — as well as a limited number of gardening gloves, but guests are encouraged to bring their own, Previti said. Children’s activities are planned.

This year, Cavanaugh invited the Grand Forks Horticulture Society and the UPN group to plant the sign bed, as well as one other bed in the park, which together form a long rectangle along the University Avenue side, Previti said.

The UPN group has never planted the sign bed; that task has always been managed by park district staff, she said.

This is the first time the park district has engaged a neighborhood association in the planting effort, Cavanaugh said.

“We’re hoping, if this goes well, that we can do it at other parks as well,” she said.

The UPN organization, which started meeting about two years ago, also hosts meetings, events and walking groups in University Park “fairly often — and we get a great turnout for those as well,” Previti said.

For more information about Saturday’s planting event, contact Cavanaugh at the Grand Forks Park District, (701) 746-2750.