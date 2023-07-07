Phillip Meyer remembered for his compassion, intelligence, love of learning, deep faith

GRAND FORKS — Phillip Meyer, former principal of Sacred Heart School, was admired and respected for his compassion, extraordinary intelligence, love of learning and deep Catholic faith, colleagues and friends say.

Meyer died Saturday, July 1, from pancreatic cancer, at age 72.

The former NDSU football player was a larger-than-life presence who captured “little snippets” of time to build relationships with students, said Deborah Heitman, a retired high school English teacher who worked with Meyer for 20 years.

“He was half grizzly bear and half teddy bear,” Heitman said.

He knew every single student, and “had a way of connecting with them,” she said. “He knew what they were interested in, he knew where they lived and, often, he knew their parents and grandparents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer hired her when she was a recent UND graduate after a four-hour interview, Heitman recalled.

“Phil was a bit of a storyteller and historian," she said. "It was quite the experience.”

Meyer, who also taught and coached football during his 36-year career at Sacred Heart, “was such an interesting man. He was so knowledgeable,” she said. “I know I have never met anyone like him.”

The former principal “liked a good joke – and had a good laugh.”

He had a broad range of interests, including music, “everything from Gregorian chant to classical to ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ “ she said, and could often be heard singing in the hallways.

If there was an issue to be resolved, “he always came down on the side of what was gracious and compassionate. … He was one of those legendary people.”

Mike Marek, who taught science and coached at Sacred Heart School for 43 years, also noted Meyer’s love of music, especially classical music, which “is sort of inconsistent with being an offensive lineman.”

He also loved nature and, whenever he came across an interesting article he’d drop it on Marek’s desk, saying, “If you have time, read this,” Marek recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was an expert on a lot of things," he said. "He could talk about any topic you can think of.”

Marek credits Meyer for successfully steering Sacred Heart through the “tough times” the school endured in the ‘80s and ‘90s, he said.

“It was bare bones," he said. "And we were struggling.”

Meyer was a member of the last graduating class, the Class of 1969, at St. James High School in Grand Forks, and was determined that would not be Sacred Heart School’s fate, Marek said.

“He loved Sacred Heart and the Catholic faith,” he said.

For many years now, the school “has been growing by leaps and bounds,” Marek said.

Meyer probably turned down job offers from other schools, “as I did,” Marek said, because it was more about what the school stood for – and "what’s important in life.”

Cared for the ‘underdog’

Dana Yanish, who worked as a secretary with Meyer for at least 20 years in the high school principal’s office, said Meyer “really cared for the students. He had a big place in his heart for kids who were the underdogs – whether it was a situation at home or a learning difficulty – he helped them to succeed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer always emphasized “the importance of the kids and their education, no matter where they were at,” Yanish recalled. “He was invited to so many weddings. He made himself a part of (students’) lives.”

Those who knew him would caution others, “if he asks you, what does a word or something mean, don’t ever say yes, because he’d make you explain what it meant,” she said.

Longtime colleague Roger Morton, a retired physical education and health teacher and football and basketball coach, said Meyer “will be sorely missed by everyone; there’s only one Phil Meyer – and I mean that in a professional way.”

“When he walked into a room, you knew he was there. He was a big man with a big voice – but he was a teddy bear,” Morton said. “People were attracted to him.”

Having taught and worked together for nearly four decades, Meyer “made me a better coach, a better teacher and, most importantly, a better person,” Morton said. “What I’ll remember most about him is his faith. He was very spiritual in everything he did.”

Meyer’s influence will be long-lasting, Morton said. “He’ll go on forever.”

Carl Adolphson, president of Sacred Heart School, said Meyer “was such a great man.” He has often heard many alumni talk about what a difference Meyer made in their lives.

“He established a legacy for himself by authentically living his faith and helping students believe in themselves,” Adolphson said. “He had a special ability to make even the most struggling students believe they could be successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He poured his heart and soul into this school, and he made a positive difference in the lives of hundreds of students during his 36 years at Sacred Heart.”

Visitation, mass

Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service Friday, July 7, at Sacred Heart Church, 200 Third St. N.W., East Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks.

The Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with interment at a later date.