‘One of a kind’: Attendees enjoy vintage cars at annual Prime Steel car show

1958 Pontiac Star Chief on display is only one with its specifications in existence, owner says

Prime Steel car show
Lloyd Holy stands beside his 1955 Chevrolet Corvette, during the annual Prime Steel car show on Saturday, April 15, at the Purpur Arena. (Joe Banish / Grand Forks Herald)
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 1:06 PM

GRAND FORKS — For classic car enthusiasts, the annual Prime Steel car show on Saturday at the Purpur and Gambucci arenas was a chance to travel back in time.

The show’s floor featured dozens of cars, mostly produced by the “big three” Detroit based manufacturers — Ford, General Motors and Chrysler. The vehicles ranged in age from a 1920s Ford Tudor all the way to the present. Attendees were able to vote for their favorite models, as well as purchase collectible art.

The event, organized by the Prime Steel Car Club — a Grand Forks based organization promoting the preservation of classic cars — has been taking place for 38 years.

Read More

David Rogalla said his 1958 Pontiac Star Chief is truly a one of a kind vehicle.

According to Rogalla, its combination of a 300-horsepower manual transmission, two doors and golden jubilee color — discontinued by Pontiac in 1958 — make it the only such model in existence. It wasn’t until Rogalla purchased the vehicle in 2000 from the original owner’s son, and brought it back to Grand Forks to begin restoring it, that he understood its uniqueness.

“I had to prove to Pontiac that I bought it with a code for the golden jubilee paint color before a dealership would work on it, because Pontiac had only made four door sedans in that color,” explained Rogalla.

Prime steel car show 2
David Rogalla poses with a copy of the magazine article commemorating his one-of-a-kind 1958 Pontiac Star Chief at the Prime Steel car show on Saturday, April 15, in Grand Forks. (Joe Banish / Grand Forks Herald)

The story behind Rogalla’s car was featured in a 2022 article published in "Hemmings Classic Magazine."

Rogalla spent 15 years and thousands of dollars restoring the car. He estimates he spent around $16,000 on the golden jubilee paint restoration alone. Rogalla also said he had difficulty finding carpeting for his Star Chief, due to the different wheelbase in his model.

“I couldn’t find the traditional bronze carpeting used in Star Chiefs,” Rogalla said. “So I went with a gold flecked one instead.”

Rogalla said although the car is primarily used for show, the repairs improved its drivability.

“I don’t drive it that often, but I did get it up to 100 miles per hour and the engine didn’t blow up,” he said. “I must have done a good job.”

Other car owners were amazed by the prices paid by previous owners for their vehicles.

Lloyd Holy was bemused to learn that his 1955 Chevrolet Corvette once sold for $1,800, well below its initial sale price of around $3,000.

“You don’t even want to know what I paid for it,” he joked. “I’m guessing it was about 10 times more.”

Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
