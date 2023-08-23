Northland Potato Growers Association to host its annual Field Day

GRAND FORKS — The Northland Potato Growers Association Field Day has likely been going on for upwards of three-quarters of a century, Andrew Robinson speculates.

“The organization is over 75 years old,” he said. “It has changed names a couple times, but the potato grower organization has been around for over 75 years, so they have probably been doing field days for longer.”

The Field Day, an important day of the year for potato farmers and researchers alike, according to Robinson, will be held this year on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“It is always a great event for networking, for conversations between growers and researchers to build those relationships, build business deals, things like that,” said Robinson, Extension potato agronomist and associate professor at North Dakota State University and University of Minnesota.

The NPGA Field Day takes place every year on the fourth Thursday of August. The daylong event travels to several spots in North Dakota to demonstrate new research and advancements made in potato science. This year, participants will travel from Carl Hoverson farms in Larimore to the NPGA-irrigated research site in Inkster and wrap up the day at Oberg Farms in Hoople.

“We are trying to provide educational information that helps them become better at what they do, more efficient, more sustainable,” Robinson said. “That is really the point of all this.”

At each stop, participants have a meal — breakfast, lunch and dinner. While eating, they will watch presentations, see demonstrations, or look at displays about the most recent research in the different sectors of potato science.

“It is a mix of different neighborhoods,” Robinson said. “It covers everything from breeding, pathology, entomology and agronomy production. We cover the whole gamut of material production topics.”

Potato science is a diverse field concerned with researching potato production and “all the aspects surrounding it,” Robinson said. It encompasses breeders, who work with the genetics of potatoes to create the most resilient or most nutritious kind of potato for growers, and plant pathologists, who study common potato diseases such as blight.

Field Day usually expects a turnout of 100 to 200 per stop, according to Robinson. However, he finds that good weather also means lower turnout.

“If farmers can be out combining grain, they usually are going to do that,” Robinson said. “If you have a rainy day the day before, we typically have higher numbers.”

Field Day is also open to the public, unlike the winter NPGA event, where Robinson says the discussion topics tend to be more centered around international trends in potato growing.

“One of the reasons we do not have a lot of these is because we just try to do one big one,” he said. “So people do not get overwhelmed and reschedule. Farmers get busy, especially in the summertime.”