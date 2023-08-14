North Country Food Bank to hold produce distribution event Wednesday in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS – The North Country Food Bank is holding a produce distribution event Wednesday, Aug. 16, at two locations in East Grand Forks.

The distribution will take place outdoors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 Fifth Ave. N.W., and the East Grand Forks Senior Center, 538 Rhinehart Dr. No appointments necessary.

“People can simply show up and pack their own produce,” said Scott Johnson, development director for the North Country Food Bank. “We ask that people provide their own bags for packing. They can take whatever they can use – free of charge and no questions asked.”

Everyone is welcome, Johnson said.

Containers of produce will be placed in the parking lot at each location.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit www.northcountryfoodbank.org or call Johnson at (218) 399-7367.

The North Country Food Bank is based at 1011 11th Ave. N.E., East Grand Forks.