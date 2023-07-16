New manager oversees renovation of The Ember, hoping to reopen late summer or early fall

GRAND FORKS – As a UND student, Andy Lyon was heading for a career in engineering, but pivotal experiences with Freedom Church and a campus ministry led him in a direction he never imagined a few years ago.

Now, standing in the midst of disarray at The Ember Coffeehouse and Creative Venue, he speaks like a man called to serve the Lord and the Grand Forks community.

Lyon, 22, is managing the renovation of The Ember at 8 N. Third St., which has been closed since March 14, 2020, two days before Governor Doug Burgum declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really want it to be a space where the light of Jesus can reach downtown Grand Forks,” says Lyon, who is also a staff member at Freedom Church, which owns the building.

With a clear vision to “make it a fresh space,” he’s overseeing a small team of volunteers who are giving their time and expertise to paint, stain wood, work on electrical issues, design and reconfigure the interior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re giving the building a whole facelift,” Lyon says, including the front area where musicians can perform. “We’re going to install a new sound system for them to plug into.”

A long raised counter will be placed near the front window.

“Every time I’ve needed something done that’s beyond my capabilities, some volunteer will always come along and pick up the work – it’s not a coincidence. That’s incredible to me,” Lyon says. “I’m very very lucky to have Freedom Church at my back.”

As he and others work to reestablish the coffee shop, the scene at The Ember is filled with tables, chairs, kitchen equipment and other items stacked in the center of the room, to allow room for painting and other tasks.

Lyon points out where a wall that enclosed a portion of the coffee preparation area has been removed, resulting in twice the space where baristas will make and serve coffee. The new design will provide a seamless flow for customers to order and then pick up their beverages and food items.

“We’re putting a lot of work in behind the bar,” he says. “We’re going to tile the back wall and install new cabinets, new countertops. It’s going to be really modern, really classy.”

Hannah Lyon, Andy Lyon's wife, applies polyurethane to woodwork in The Ember coffeeshop in downtown Grand Forks on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Glancing around the interior of the venerable building, former home of Scott’s Music Store, Lyon says, “I think it’s the biggest coffee shop in Grand Forks.”

When finished, the remodeled coffee shop – with its roughly 3,400 square feet, including a balcony – will likely accommodate seating for about 80 patrons at booths and tables, Lyon estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s quite an undertaking,” says Hannah Lyon, as she paused from painting Wednesday, July 12. Hannah, a UND nursing student, and Andy were just married in June and have jumped into this project.

“It’s been fun to see it come together,” says Hannah, who envisions a bright future for the coffeehouse.

“We’re hoping it’ll become a study spot,” she says, speaking for those who are working to reopen The Ember in August or September, about the time college and high school fall terms begin. The opening date will depend on how many volunteers step forward the work there, says Lyon, who expects that, initially, The Ember will be open during daytime hours on Wednesday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Andy and Hannah Lyon and others working on its rebirth see The Ember as no ordinary commercial venture. Like those who launched the coffeehouse as a nonprofit organization in 2013, Josh and Mary Hoeckle, Andy Lyon is committed to creating an atmosphere whereby “baristas show love to the community” while they prepare and serve hand-crafted beverages, he says.

“I want people to feel like there’s just something different about this place,” he says.

“We’re a ministry that serves coffee,” says the Reverend Nathan Johnson, pastor of Freedom Church.

When it first opened 10 years ago, The Ember started out as a late-night Friday and Saturday venue that featured musicians and bands, Johnson says. “We gave coffee away. It was a unique alternative, the place to be for those not wanting to drink (alcohol).”

Eventually, the coffeehouse became a “fully functional” spot, opening on Thursdays and, later, all week, he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background in ministry

When he was enrolled at UND, Lyon’s involvement in Chi Alpha campus ministry, the mission arm of Assemblies of God Church, solidified his interest in bringing the Gospel to others and he considered becoming a pastor, he says.

He has blended that devotion to his faith with his interest in coffee-making, which started when, as a high school student, he took his first job as a barista at a coffee shop in Oakdale, a Twin Cities suburb.

“I have a huge passion for coffee and for The Ember,” says Lyon, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics at UND in 2022.

About coffee, he says, “I love the craft and art of it, and the science of it.”

His love of mathematics also is important in his role as manager of The Ember.

‘Powerful’ effect

The renovated Ember can have a “really powerful” effect on the community, due in part to its “very prime location” and proximity to the Farmers Market, Lyon says.

He intends to promote the coffeehouse as an ideal setting for businesses and nonprofit organizations to hold staff meetings, friends to meet and socialize, and other informal gatherings. The space will also be available to rent.

Johnson hopes the coffee shop will support nonprofits by providing them with meeting space, he says. “Our goal is to fulfill what their mission is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ember should appeal to a broad range of patrons, Lyon says.

“We want to be really accommodating to families,” he says, noting that he’s planning to include a room for kids that will be filled with toys, “so busy moms can come in, have coffee with friends, and not worry about their kids disrupting others.”