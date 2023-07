The Klevelands celebrate 50 years!

David and Jane (Hanson) Kleveland of Buxton, ND will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on July 28th. Cheers to 50 years! Help the couple celebrate by sending a card to PO Box 10 Buxton, ND 58218.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.