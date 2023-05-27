RML Trading LLC Scholarship Winner

Central Valley Student awarded RML Trading, LLC Scholarship-

Bob Lebacken owner and account executive at RML Trading, LLC full-service hedge and investments in Grand Forks, ND would like to announce that the RML Trading, LLC 2023 Scholarship for $500 has been awarded to Sophia Conner. Daughter of Amy and Craig Conner, Sophia is a 2023 graduate from Central Valley. Sophia plans to attend Northland Community College in East Grand Forks this fall to study Nursing. The requirement of the scholarship was to write an essay based on the title “Why I believe Capitalism is better for the US than Socialism”. Congratulations, Sophia.