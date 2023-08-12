National Massage Championship Medalist to Run Massage Therapy Program

Josef’s School of Hair, Skin, and Body has the longest-standing Massage Therapy Program in North Dakota

FARGO Camp - American Massage Championship Medalist, Jessica Irelan,us is set to lead Josef’s School of Hair, Skin, and Body licensed Massage Therapy program. Irelan was the North Dakota representative at this year’s American Massage Championship in North Carolina, taking the Bronze Medal in Sports Massage and was awarded the Pioneer Award for her role as Director of the North Dakota Massage Championship. Irelan brings more than 25 years of experience as a nurse, licensed massage therapist and massage therapy teacher. She owned a successful massage business in Bismarck before relocating to Fargo to take on a new program director role with Josef’s.

“Josef’s is thrilled to have a National Massage Champion on staff,” said Alisha Schaeffer, Director of Operations. “Jessica brings warmth, connection, and expertise when working with students and the classroom.” Students enrolled in the program receive foundational instruction in courses such as anatomy and physiology, business management, and kinesiology while gaining expertise in Swedish, sports, hot stone, pregnancy, and deep tissue massage therapy modalities. Financial aid and scholarships are available. Graduates of the 750 hour program can expect an average income of $42,000 in North Dakota. “Massage therapy is a great career,” said Irelan, “I’m excited to use my expertise to train the next generation of massage therapists in North Dakota.”

More information on the 2023-2024 Josef’s School of Hair, Skin, and Body Massage Therapy Program is located at www,josefsschoolofhairdesign.com