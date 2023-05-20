50th Wedding Anniversary of Phil and Stephanie Garrison

Jenni and Rob would like to celebrate the Fiftieth Wedding Anniversary of Phil and Stephanie Garrison . Phil and Steph began their courtship as middle school sweethearts who continued to date through high school and were married in their home state of Washington on the 26th of May, 1973. This union produced two children and two grandsons. Over the years, they lived all over the US and abroad with Phil’s Air Force career, but they have been EGF residents for nearly 35 years. Their daughter Jenni and son-in-law Jason Oatman both finished growing up in Greater Grand Forks and are long time GF residents. Phil & Steph’s two grandsons, Jeyden Oatman and Jerret Oatman, are also GF residents, and are the light of Grandpa and Grandma’s eyes. Their son Rob is from Washington where he is an Emergency Management Specialist for FEMA; he is also an Air Force veteran. After 24 years of service, Phil retired from the Air Force, and later began a second career as a contractor on GFAFB. As they moved around the world, Stephanie was always a teacher in their church’s Christian schools, primarily teaching Kindergarten. Now completely retired, they remain active in the community, mainly through their church. Over the years their love for each other has inspired the hearts of all they meet. “Happy Anniversary, Mom and Dad! We love you!”