50th Wedding Anniversary

Ronald and Connie (Sondrol) Haller celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 14, 1973 at Climax Lutheran Church. The couple has four children: David (Amy) Haller, Eric (Jenny) Haller, Becky Meier (Patrick Toring) and Amy (Matt) Finstrom. They are blessed with ten grandchildren also.

