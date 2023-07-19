Marilyn Hagerty: Time marches on

Dear Sandy Mason,

The precious days of summer are sliding by, and we need to get out and enjoy every one of them!

The pools, the parks, the lakes are out there calling. Pickle ball is a big draw. Are they playing pickle ball in Arizona?

Well, I know you and Earl remember all the busy times around Grand Forks and at the nearby lakes in the summer time. Didn’t you have a place over near Erskine, Minn.?

Now I have been reading about the heat down around Phoenix. Hope you and Earl have your good air conditioning working. Is it any better there in your Tucson area than around Phoenix?

Our weather has been pretty good, and we got some rain. You wouldn’t believe the UND campus. It’s changed so much since Earl was a professor here. The football stadium is gone and that whole area is changing as time marches on.

Time does that, you know.

Of course, there still are a couple fraternity houses along University Avenue. They add some zest to the street. And the fraternities are more carefree than the sororities.

Out and about

This is such a great time of year to get out and about and visit places in easy driving distances from Grand Forks.

I mean … I like to go to Crookston or Hillsboro for lunch. I want to go to Thief River Falls. Devils Lake is an easy drive. I love to stop at Michigan for pie and coffee.

There’s a good golf course at Larimore. And a lively place to have lunch. Well, so many places around Grand Forks are fun to visit – especially on summer days. Devils Lake draws people who are serious about fishing. And eating.

Parks alive

The parks here in Grand Forks seem almost alive. I think you remember that, Sandy, because you helped with art teaching for the park district. Well. They have kids and grownups all over the parks on these beautiful days of July. And there is a free movie program. I see thy have “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” coming up next Tuesday in University Park.

Oh, and for people who wonder, they just put a clue out on when the new hospital will be open here. It’s “early 2025.”

Well, keep your cool in Arizona. Or come up north for a visit!

Your friend, Marilyn