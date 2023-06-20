Marilyn Hagerty: The sights and sounds and joys of summer

They come carrying blankets or folding chairs to sit on. They gather around the gazebo on the grounds of the Myra Museum at 2405 Belmont Road.

Four summer concerts are scheduled to be played there by the Grand Forks City Band.

The second is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 29. Others will be on July 13 and July 27. The band will also be out and around on the Fourth of July to play in Sertoma Park.

Janelle Huber is the band director.

The band adds to the sights and sounds and joy of summer, which starts on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off and running

Tuesday is UND night at Target Field in the Twin Cities. The Twins can use some help from the Grand Forks area.

The sun is bright in these long-awaited days in June, July and August. As Safe Kids of Grand Forks say, “Don’t wait — hydrate.”

Twenty minutes of activity need 10 gulps of water. That’s 5 ounces.

Beat the band

Megan Anderson heads up the list of flute and piccolo players. And those listed at the first summer conference include: Megan Anderson, Shelley Bares, Cameron Clift, Ana Ebbert, Angela Harrison, Eva Ju, Renae Knudsvig, Karin Pierce, Cheryl Madsen and Nancy Wiens.

For oboe/English horn, Clark Hall is the only player listed.

Clarinet players are Catherine Brissette, Joanne Dahlman, Tim Frandsen, Renae Hillestad, Carol Geiszler, Mary Morales, Kayla Pierre, Jane Traub and Stacy Votava.

Two bass clarinet players are Sadie Froehlich and Michaela Nelson.

Alto saxophone: Laurie Charette, Peggy Jeffrey, Annette Palmgren, Jhannea Ringenber, Barb Spicer, Devon Tucker and Jhannea Ringenberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tenor saxophone players are Tim Bartel and Alex Christiansen. And baritone saxophones are played by Jayson Helseth and Bria Smithberg.

Trumpet players: Dave Christianson, McKenna Emineth, Sean Fritz, Bill Garster, Sandra Iverson, Leisha Lunnie, Joel Ness and Lukas Roberts.

Listed as horn players are DeEtta Frandsen, Juanita Caballero, Chris McGill, Gus Tandberg and Yvonne Woodbek.

On trombone are Margo Colenso, Chris Gable, Brandon McAlexander, Jack Parrish, Doug Pierre, Bo Salander, Dana Sandness, Jack Smukowski and Paul Tanddberg.

The euphonium players are Annette Aird, Avery Jones, Hannah Lundeby and Cassidy Murray. And the tuba players are Tommy Iken, Ella McMullin and Giles Askim.

The percussion players are Blake Anderson, Chris Clak, Matthe Fowler, Max Larson.

Janelle Huber is director of the Grand Forks City Band.

