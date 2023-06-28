Marilyn Hagerty: Summer sees slow change

Dear Sandy Mason,

This time of year we nearly forget about Arizona, so I was glad to get a letter from you with news about the brave saguaro cactus in Catalina State Park.

This 200-year-old cactus tumbled last year and now it has come through with flowers on its one surviving arm.

Once again, we shake our heads and marvel at the works of nature. And around here we are marveling at the path to Winnipeg. It’s opening up again.

Summer is here

Once again, the Sertoma Club members are busily making plans for the Fourth of July. They have a new festival location at Sertoma Park.

They say they are planning the largest fireworks show ever!

Meanwhile, the Looney Lutherans are showing up again in Grand Forks. They will be performing at a luncheon for the public on Tuesday at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Off and running

I think you and Earl would be amazed if you could come back and visit Grand Forks. The University of North Dakota campus, where he taught, is now so streamlined. Little by little, the older buildings have been removed.

The old football stadium is gone!

Summer is really off and running around here. The fair was held last week. What all is going on around Tucson this summer?

The Summer Performing Arts shows are in rehearsal — and that is a great summer activity. Maybe you sent your children there?

This year they will be showing “The Little Mermaid” at Red River on July 13 to July 15 and 16 and “Mamma Mia” will be later in July at Central High School.

Band plays on

The City Band will join in Fourth of July festivities. They are playing at noon in Sertoma Park and they have concerts scheduled at the Myra Museum Gazebo on July 13 and 27 at 7 p.m.

Janelle Huber is the director now, and she has a large, lively group of players. Those summer concerts are remembered all winter long!

Cool it!

In this climate, as you well know, we spend a lot of time keeping warm. But the summer’s heat can be a problem too. The best advice we hear is to drink plenty of water, wear a lightweight hat with a broad brim.

Meanwhile, the Herald reports an update on the renewal project for the English Coulee. That might be a monstrous task, but the Coulee to me seems at its best as it flows through the university campus. To me, it always has been a wonder of nature.

Well, thanks again for your letter and the news from Arizona. Right now, I would rather be in Grand Forks. But your home on the desert looks pretty inviting in the dead of winter!

Your friend, Marilyn