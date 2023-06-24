Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Marilyn Hagerty: Summer is calling

Lakes are calling, celebrations are everywhere and Icelandic State Park is hosting themed weekends all summer.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 6:31 AM

GRAND FORKS — The joy of summer surrounds Grand Forks with the lakes calling and the celebrations here and there. Downtown Grand Forks is alive with summer fun and building.

The sun is bright on these days of June, July and August. And Safe Kids of Grand Forks puts out the warning: Don’t wait — hydrate. Twenty minutes of activity needs 10 gulps of water. That’s five ounces.

Summer brings the goodness of the gardens to downtown Grand Forks on Saturday mornings. The joy is in finding what’s there… and who else is there.

There are themes each weekend at Icelandic State Park near Edinburg and Mountain. The main exhibit this year is on trains and immigration along with a library and store.

In July, the weekend themes at Icelandic State Park include an Earth Weekend on July 9 to 11, with a Prairie Weekend on July 14 to 16. The emphasis will be on astrology on July 21 to 23. Outdoor cooking is the theme on the last weekend of July 28 to 30.

August 11 to 13 will be Kids Weekend with games galore. There will be a focus on birds Aug. 25 to 27 and on bugs Sept. 1 to 3.

And while nobody is thinking about it right now, there will be a Christmas open house on Nov. 26. There will be an opportunity for people of all ages to get in the Christmas spirit.

Clothespins

Thoughts while eating a Mr. Goodbar: Wonder whatever happened to those bars there used to be for a penny … or even two cents. ... The Amtrak sounds like a good way to go between here and Minneapolis. Or to Chicago and beyond. ... How many people remember hanging washed clothing outside on the line? Or even remember what a clothesline is. ... It’s sad to see Wayne Nelson retire from his long post as sports editor at the Herald. He is a person who is quiet and friendly, and the world could use more of them. ... It’s good to see that the Miller Duneviddie firm of Minneapolis will be overseeing repairs to the dome of the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

Gus and Barb

Cheerful person of the week: Gus Tandberg and Barb Spicer.

