Community

Marilyn Hagerty: Pickleball is the name of the game

Pickleball is just one of the many things going on in Grand Forks in August.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 8:39 AM

GRAND FORKS — The days of August are running full force — the days we dream of in January and February in the Red River Valley of the North.

It hardly seems possible, but this is the weekend of summer commencement at UND. The commencement speaker is Susan Ellis-Felage, professor of biology.

And in sadness, the Grand Forks community bids farewell to Jay Seeger, longtime business man and supporter of the Sertoma Club. Funeral services were held Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there is action in Crookston as the annual Oxcart Days approach. And they will run from Monday, Aug. 14 throughout the coming week.

Pickleball prevails

It has taken hold across the nation. There are reports it is going wild in New York, St. Louis, Cincinnati. It has replaced some — but not all — tennis courts. Pickleball is the name of the game in Grand Forks.

Watching the Minnesota Twins is a widespread summer diversion in this area. It’s interesting to watch the fans on television – to try to figure out what they are eating. Then, there’s the player, Buxton. You wonder if he ever has seen the nearby town of Buxton, N.D. You wonder if he is chewing gum. And what kind?

August is a month to treasure. It makes its way into late summer with the smell of dill pickles and jelly. There’s baseball and the talk of football to come.

On the golf courses, in the gardens, the pleasures of summer should linger on … and on. They have not outworn their welcome.

