Marilyn Hagerty: Phillip and Felicia are a pair?

GRAND FORKS — August bids farewell on Thursday. Classes are on at the UND. There’s time on the weekend for some students to make a run home and pick up whatever was that was forgotten.

These are the days of anticipation. The task at hand is “get organized.” September soon will roll around.

There’s a need to talk seriously to the flies. There’s Felicia the fly who slithers around the table where I eat. Then there’s Phillip at the next table. He flutters around and flexes his tiny muscles. And twits.

Phillip seems to have an eye on Felicia.

There’s a need for someone to have a serious talk with Phillip. It seems to me most all flies are boys. Mischievous boys. But then there are a few girls. Felicia is no prize. She hangs around in the kitchen. She circles slowly and then twits around if she finds a cupcake.

Moving along

These are the days of transition.

It’s too early to think of fall. It’s time to reap the goodness of the gardens. It’s time to watch the footballs fly. Time for the last rounds of golf in September and October.

Still, the flies know another weekend will be the beginning of the end for them. For people, there will be one more trip to the Bemidji area. Maybe more.

There are precious days for making jelly, canning tomatoes, bottling up some dill pickles.

Dog days

Summer isn’t over until it’s over – calendar or not.

Aug. 26 — this Saturday — was the beginning of Dog Days of Summer. The dogs that romp and play in their place of Lincoln Park come every day with their masters.

They do not worry about winter. They do not know what fall is.

People could learn a lot from the dogs of summer.