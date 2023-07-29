Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

MARILYN HAGERTY: Northeastern N.D. beautiful even under haze

Atmosphere in Walhalla, N.D., is smoky but friendly in town's 175th year.

Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 8:58 AM

GRAND FORKS — With a hop, skip and a jump — to the north — you get to Canada from Grand Forks. Now a haze hangs over the land.

But with friends on a beautiful summer day, there was easy sailing up the highways to Cavalier this week. Then a hop, skip and jump on to Walhalla.

And from there, you can look through the haze to Canada.

Things are fairly quiet now in Walhalla. The city celebrated its 175 years earlier in July.

We found our way around. We enjoyed the beauty of this area. We marveled at the view — there in spite of the haze. Inside Walhalla, we found Waters Family Restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s large enough for family gatherings. And it serves breakfast all day. There’s everything from pancakes to a breakfast burrito on the big menu. There are omelets and breakfast sandwiches.

Waters Family Restaurant offers a dozen choices of sandwiches that come with a choice of soup, side salad or fries. And then there are choices of baskets with strips, shrimp or fish fries. Burgers are served with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and pickle.

Those who come to Waters Family Restaurant for dinner find everything from chicken alfredo to walleye dinners. Then there’s roasted chicken buckets to go orders only.

The restaurant offers homemade pizza including regular choices as well as a Hawaiian version with Canadian bacon and pineapple.

The restaurant features goodies to take home in its display case.

Dinners are served with soup or salad, a choice of vegetable and toast. There is walleye, shrimp and chicken fried steak on the menu. Also chicken dinners and spaghetti with meatballs.

There is a welcoming, friendly feeling around Walhalla as it marks its 175th year. And Waters Family Restaurant joins others as it stretches out the welcome.

What To Read Next
072923.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Hardy rose identity, bumps on maple leaves, misshapen cucumbers
1h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
07XX23.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Tips for safely canning the tomato harvest
3h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Curt Eriksmoen online column signature
Lifestyle
ND's most decorated soldier known as an excellent tactician
4h ago
 · 
By  Curt Eriksmoen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
Local
Psychological evaluation ordered for Grand Forks woman accused of attempted double murder
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
MarvinNess.jpg
Members Only
Community
Longtime Larimore newspaper editor Marvin Ness was admired for his dedication to community journalism
2d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
John, Sharon, Jim, Marsha, Patsy.JPG
Local
Marshall County names outstanding seniors at county fair, continuing longtime participation in program
1h ago
Mary Faulkner, site coordinator for the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, holds one of the collection kits.
Minnesota
BCA completes testing on all sexual assault kits from 2015 inventory
1h ago
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News