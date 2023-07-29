MARILYN HAGERTY: Northeastern N.D. beautiful even under haze

GRAND FORKS — With a hop, skip and a jump — to the north — you get to Canada from Grand Forks. Now a haze hangs over the land.

But with friends on a beautiful summer day, there was easy sailing up the highways to Cavalier this week. Then a hop, skip and jump on to Walhalla.

And from there, you can look through the haze to Canada.

Things are fairly quiet now in Walhalla. The city celebrated its 175 years earlier in July.

We found our way around. We enjoyed the beauty of this area. We marveled at the view — there in spite of the haze. Inside Walhalla, we found Waters Family Restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s large enough for family gatherings. And it serves breakfast all day. There’s everything from pancakes to a breakfast burrito on the big menu. There are omelets and breakfast sandwiches.

Waters Family Restaurant offers a dozen choices of sandwiches that come with a choice of soup, side salad or fries. And then there are choices of baskets with strips, shrimp or fish fries. Burgers are served with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and pickle.

Those who come to Waters Family Restaurant for dinner find everything from chicken alfredo to walleye dinners. Then there’s roasted chicken buckets to go orders only.

The restaurant offers homemade pizza including regular choices as well as a Hawaiian version with Canadian bacon and pineapple.

The restaurant features goodies to take home in its display case.

Dinners are served with soup or salad, a choice of vegetable and toast. There is walleye, shrimp and chicken fried steak on the menu. Also chicken dinners and spaghetti with meatballs.

There is a welcoming, friendly feeling around Walhalla as it marks its 175th year. And Waters Family Restaurant joins others as it stretches out the welcome.