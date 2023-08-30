Marilyn Hagerty: Looking back

GRAND FORKS — As he stepped his foot on the light brown carpeting that still smelled new, Principal George Whalen at Phoenix Elementary School spoke about the permanence of the situation.

That was 25 years ago.

Along with many of the students and staff members he had been adjusting to post-flood measures since the flood of 1997. At the opening of school, Whalen and his staff members welcomed 284 students for the first day of school in grades 1 to 6 — a school that rose out of the rubble of Belmont Elementary School at the corner of Fourth Avenue South and Belmont Road.

Last year, Lincoln School students were taught temporarily at Calvary Lutheran Church. Belmont students were temporarily located at Purpur Arena. Phoenix students gathered outside Monday afternoon for a group photo that will be put in a time capsule when the gymnasium part of the building is finished.

Latin and Greek

At UND in September of 1998, the future of Latin and Greek classes was uncertain, according to Joseph De Filiippo, Latin, Greek and philosophy professor. He was retiring and took a position in New York.

In other headlines from 1998:

Thursday Music Club of Grand Forks celebrated a century of beautiful music with a tea.

The UND Sioux announced plans to induct five into the Hall of Fame. They included Football All-American Don McLean, UND swimmers Mike Haase and Mike Halpenny. Also Margaret Peterson, field hockey, and Mark Chesney, hockey.

The Eatbeat column was headlined: “Italian Moon provides diners the spice of life.”

Grand Forks leaders gathered in Bismarck to thank officials for the help during the flood pf 1997. Grand Forks Mayor Pat Owens hugged Governor Ed Schafer and said, “Without the North Dakota people, we would never have survived the flood.”