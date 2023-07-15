Marilyn Hagerty: June is the season for weddings

GRAND FORKS — Forty-three marriage licenses were issued by Grand Forks County during June of this year.

And June held up to its reputation for most weddings. At least so far.

A year ago in June, there were 48 licenses issued in Grand Forks County, according to Dorinda Anderson at the Grand Forks County office.

July and August also seem to be popular months for weddings in Grand Forks County. On Wednesday of this week, 11 couples had received in July licenses to wed.

There was one license issued to two males in May of this year. And there was one license issued to two females in January.

In recent years, weddings have branched out to parks and places such as the grounds of the Grand Forks County Myra Museum, as well as the banks of the Red River. And in the past, some couples have chosen a site along the English Coulee as it works its way through the UND campus.

Coming up

Meanwhile, the days of summer bring sunshine and flowers to the Grand Forks area. There’s a plant sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Myra Museum, 2405 Belmont Road, and the plant doctor will be there to answer questions.

The garden tour is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Good to know

Amber Flynn is president of the Grand Forks school board. Dave Berger is vice president.

Up nearly 15% from 2000: 35.2% of North Dakota adults are reported to be obese.

International Friendship Day is coming up Sunday, July 30. The day promotes friendship between all people regardless of race, nationality or religion. There’s time to get that smile on.