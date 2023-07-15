Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Marilyn Hagerty: June is the season for weddings

Forty-three marriage licenses were issued by Grand Forks County in June, down from 48 in 2022.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 8:39 AM

GRAND FORKS — Forty-three marriage licenses were issued by Grand Forks County during June of this year.

And June held up to its reputation for most weddings. At least so far.

A year ago in June, there were 48 licenses issued in Grand Forks County, according to Dorinda Anderson at the Grand Forks County office.

July and August also seem to be popular months for weddings in Grand Forks County. On Wednesday of this week, 11 couples had received in July licenses to wed.

There was one license issued to two males in May of this year. And there was one license issued to two females in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, weddings have branched out to parks and places such as the grounds of the Grand Forks County Myra Museum, as well as the banks of the Red River. And in the past, some couples have chosen a site along the English Coulee as it works its way through the UND campus.

Coming up

Meanwhile, the days of summer bring sunshine and flowers to the Grand Forks area. There’s a plant sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Myra Museum, 2405 Belmont Road, and the plant doctor will be there to answer questions.

The garden tour is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Good to know

  • Amber Flynn is president of the Grand Forks school board. Dave Berger is vice president.
  • Up nearly 15% from 2000: 35.2% of North Dakota adults are reported to be obese.
  • International Friendship Day is coming up Sunday, July 30. The day promotes friendship between all people regardless of race, nationality or religion. There’s time to get that smile on.
Read more Marilyn Hagerty

By Marilyn Hagerty
What To Read Next
Growing-Together.3.71123.jpg
Lifestyle
My favorite midsummer perennials
1h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Curt Eriksmoen online column signature
Lifestyle
Fargo banker was so revered that a new county was created and named in his honor 25 days after he died
2h ago
 · 
By  Curt Eriksmoen
071523.F.FF.VEEDERCOLUMN_1
Lifestyle
Veeder: Cousins by the camper
19h ago
 · 
By  Jessie Veeder
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071523 Races1.jpg
Sports
Dobmeier dominates second leg of King of the Wings NOSA-IRA challenge
7h ago
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
VanRaden_ASUNChamp1 7.13.23.jpeg
Sports
Grand Forks native Adam Van Raden, fresh off NDGA Stroke Play crown, is making next move in golf journey
23h ago
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
1777870+060315.N.GFH_.WARREN_2.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Warren’s Sky-Vu Drive In Theatre to celebrate 50th anniversary
22m ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
071523.S.FF.HS.Fishing8.jpg
Prep
2 North Dakota teams place in top 10 at High School World Finals fishing tournament
1h ago
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza