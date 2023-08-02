Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 2

Community

MARILYN HAGERTY: July bows out

August promises to be busy in the Red River Valley.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 9:26 AM

GRAND FORKS — July bows out, and there is a state of wonder as August enters the Red River Valley.

You wonder if the Twins baseball team will start winning again, and if Byron Buxton ever been in the nearby town of Buxton, N.D.

You wonder what kind of gum is the manager of the Twins team chewing?

As August rolls around, you wonder if it still is the month for canning and making dill pickles. Sometimes people who remember the Welcome Wagon Lady who used to come around to visit new residents. They wonder where she has gone. It had been a long time.

Do people still make jelly?

Flies on move

Philbert is the fly in charge of the transition out of Grand Forks. He has been here since May 30. He has welcomed other flies. But now the route down south is waiting.

With or without flies, there is excitement ahead. Oxcart Days are coming up Aug. 14 to 20 in Crookston. That’s a good time to go over and meet up with Minnesota neighbors.

August on campus

Although it is August, flies are not invited to the UND campus. Family members and friends are invited to summer commencement coming up Friday, Aug. 4, in the Chester Fritz auditorium. More than 500 are eligible to graduate, according to UND sources.

On Aug. 13. the School of Law at UND is holding a new student convocation. And it’s good to think ahead about mustard or ketchup because President Armacost will be hosting a picnic on Aug. 17.

And ready or not — the first day of classes are set for Aug. 21.

Crossing the Red

August promises to be busy and lively in East Grand Forks. East Grand Forks Heritage Days are coming up on Aug. 12. There’s the traditional music show in Heritage Village. And a hotdish contest.

Also in August — on Aug. 16 — there’s Art in Sherlock Park at 6 p.m. with Karla Nelson. All ages are welcome

People of week

Congratulations go to Pam Schorsh for winning the Yard of the Week recognition at 1127 Chestnut Street.

And you wonder whether Mayor Brandon Bochenski has mastered the art of cricket. Could his children teach him?

Read more Marilyn

By Marilyn Hagerty
