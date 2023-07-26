MARILYN HAGERTY: Grand Fork does not sit still

GRAND FORKS — Dear Sandy Mason down in Tucson,

Thanks for your message. I’m glad to know you aren’t dealing with temperatures in Tucson as high as those in Phoenix. Still, I think this time of year, I would rather be in Grand Forks.

You never know, though. Sometime in January I might take up your invitation to visit Tucson. Then I would come whimpering down south!

Right now it is really beautiful around here. I had a chance to tour around the north end of Grand Forks on the weekend. This is a part of Grand Forks, you know, that is beautiful in summer. There are houses that are older, but so well-kept. Many of them have a front porch. There is the swimming pool and the park area.

The newer homes on the south end of Grand Forks are larger. They are different as time marches on. You wonder how far south they will go. There was a time when I thought a two-car garage was a luxury. Now there are many homes with room for three cars.

The dog park

The dog park is still drawing all kinds to Lincoln Park in the area where they can run around — and sniff out the others! Usually there are four to 20 dogs out there.

Whenever I am out and about, I keep a notepad handy. There always are interesting license plates. The latest one I noticed was AIMEEE.

Remember how we used to worry about the downtown in Grand Forks? Back when it seemed everything was moving out to the mall on the south side?

Red still flows north

Well, now it’s sort of changing. There are new places downtown. I like to go to the Urban Stampede and drink coffee. Or maybe sit on the outdoor porch at the River Bend in East Grand Forks and have lunch or dinner while watching the Red River flow north.

There are so many places to visit downtown in Grand Forks, as well as the south side of the city and East Grand Forks. The city center is full of people on Saturday mornings for the outdoor markets.

Grand Forks moves along

Yes, Grand Forks has changed so much since you moved away. I remember when you taught art for the Park District. And Art was at UND as a professor. And there is so much that is changing. Grand Forks does not sit still.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski seems to be doing a good job. I think he has a pleasing personality. There’s kind of a lull in activity around here, but just wait until the back-to-school fever takes hold.

Most of us are happy to be in the Red River Valley of the north this time of year. We may come wearing jackets and scarves next winter.

Hang in there. Drink lemonade.

Your friend, Marilyn