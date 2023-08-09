Marilyn Hagerty: Get out of town in August

GRAND FORKS — Some people travel to Alaska. Or Hawaii. Maybe New York in August.

A dozen of us boarded a small bus last week at Wheatland Terrace here in Grand Forks and enjoyed going south — to Thompson. Maybe seven miles. There it was easy to locate a service station that serves many things including ice cream.

Getting out is the idea. You don’t have to go far to find beautiful, peaceful rural scenery.

To drive in this area in late summer is especially pleasant.

Pesky Flies

The flies are at their most pesky best this time of year. Freddie is one of them. They mosey around your head and circle round and round for a landing on your coffee cup. Or they zero in on your chocolate chip cookie.

For flies, there is the adventure of going south in late August or September. Only a few wait until October. After all, they figure the birds know when to leave this northern land.

For them, there is a whole world waiting down south. Maybe a weekend in Sioux Falls. Philip the fly likes to stop at Watertown along the way, it is reported.

Moving along

This is the time of year with birds leaving to look forward — to football. There’s a brief break right now between summer graduation and the new school year at the University of North Dakota. Soon the activities for a new year begin. In Grand Forks, people take a gulp of fresh air and carry on.

Change is constant on the campus of UND. Long gone is the need to dress warmly and wear boots to football games in the outdoor stadium of long ago.

And, yes, the campus looks more streamlined than it did in yesteryears.

Pool closing

The Elks swimming pool is scheduled for closing on Sunday. Aug. 13. On Monday, Aug. 14, registration begins for the park fall and winter programs.

This Tuesday there’s a movie in Riverside Park.

The time has come. The change is at hand. Most every student needs new shoes.

