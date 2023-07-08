Marilyn Hagerty: Daydreaming of Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan still has that pipe in his mouth.

Some longtime stores are still there in Bemidji. The Woolen Mills is still there, but in a far more abbreviated sales space than there was long ago.

Traveling with a friend, Joan Johnson, we took a southern route away from Grand Forks. (And the southern route seems to be the way to go now.)

A day trip (or a longer time trip) is beautiful in July. The fields are green. The land is beautiful. The cumulus clouds are puffy and white as they float above in the blue, clear sky.

Friends beckon

Ever since moving to Grand Forks in 1957, I have come to know Bemidji. I know it as a place where you must go to every summer. If even for a few days. For more days if possible. For the whole summer, if fate arranges things right.

Sometimes while day dreaming, there would be retirement in Bemidji. Not in Arizona. Not in Florida. But then, realistically, in Grand Forks.

Bemidji wasn’t in the cards.

But there’s nothing like a drive around a lake on a day in July. Probably much better than a trip to South Sea Islands in January or to London in February.

Here and now

This is the here and the now. The precious days of summer are here. It’s a little too early to worry about the football teams to be. Just a little. And it’s too early to focus on the basketball games to come.

This is the time for baseball games. Games everywhere. These are the days to enjoy the beautiful city parks. The days to visit Turtle River State Park near Larimore.

It’s okay to look ahead to the fairs that pop up in late summer.

Get-togethers

Checking around in UND notes, you see that Jim and Nicole Poolman are planning a UND family and friends gathering at Pelican Lakes home 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at 51502 Pelican Point Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

On July 12 at the UND alum Monte Gaukler home, 2712 Belmont Road, there will be a 5:30 p.m. barbecue for alumni and friends of the College of Education and Human Development.

Ask Marilyn

Q. What are the bestsellers at the Dairy Queen in Fosston, Minn.?

A. Chicken strips and little sundaes.

Q. Who is among the cheerful people of the week?

A. Todd Hanson, city mosquito control supervisor.