Community

Marilyn Hagerty: Be careful this Fourth

Memories and traditions carry on on Independence Day.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 5:54 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Fourth of July – Independence Day – rolls around again Tuesday. The day for firecrackers, pop, ball games is the highlight of summer.

Time was when the Fourth was a rather quiet – somewhat even dismal day around Grand Forks. In recent years, the Sertoma Club has picked up the flag. They help to organize the fun on Fourth of July. There will be action ranging from a children's parade and the spectacular display of fireworks at night. Although the fireworks have always been the crowning of the Fourth of July for the Grand Forks area.

Memories and traditions carry on. There was a time when homemade root beer was a highlight of the Fourth. There are some people who still bear scars brought on by misguided firecrackers.

The words for the day are “be careful.”

Little red firecrackers used to be around. Today, the game is to watch the fireworks set off professionally.

Rhubarb crisp

The grills are out. The steak is waiting. And then there is dessert. Maybe rhubarb crisp, which goes as follows:

Combine 3 cups rhubarb with 1 cup of sugar and 3 tablespoons of flour. Place in an 8x8-inch baking dish.

Then combine 1 cup of brown sugar, 1 cup of oats, 1 ½ cup flour, ½ cup butter and ½ cup shortening. Sprinkle over rhubarb and bake 40 minutes at 375 degrees.

It’s easy. It’s quick. The recipe is by Nichole Bye in the Cooking with Calvary cookbook published by Calvary Lutheran Church.

Old Glory

Learning to fly the American flag is a goal to reach for on the Fourth of July. It is a time to teach and practice the etiquette of the flag. It is a time to teach the respect for the Stars and Stripes.

Some who want to fly Old Glory constantly learn how to illuminate it at night. Otherwise, the flag should come down at the end of the day and in darkness. Or bad weather. The flag should not touch the ground. And if Old Glory grows ragged, she should be taken down.

