MARILYN HAGERTY: August leaves us wondering

GRAND FORKS — August moves along. You wonder:

Do baseball players ever watch television?

How many pairs of shoes does the average college student need?

How long and how soon will the sugar beet trucks be rolling through area roads and towns?

Who is Tommy Schuster?

ADVERTISEMENT

Mostly, I think baseball players watch football. Some move into it themselves in high school.

Oh, and when the sugar beet trucks start running, they will be around for several weeks. And there will be potatoes rolling through towns all around the Forks.

After all, Labor Day weekend is lurking close by — only a little more than a week away.

And Tommy Schuster is the quarterback for the UND football Hawks. He’s been around for a while. He is good.

Ball wonder

The Minnesota Twins are winding down a season of ups and downs and seem to be moving along in the right direction as September draws near.

There are thoughts that come and go as you watch from afar. You wonder:

What kind of gum does the manager chew as he watches from the sidelines?

Whatever happened to the seventh inning stretch?

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever becomes of all those balls that are tossed into the sidelines during the course of a ball game?

Do they cover up the seats when the season is over?

Making adjustments

On a more serious note, there are adjustments to be made in life when a person loses a mate.

To help make life easier for those shouldering grief, there is a group in Grand Forks that holds spiritually-centered sessions. It is led by clergy and lay leaders.

It is open to anyone in the area, for any age, who has experienced the death of a spouse. There is no fee or registration required. And those who attend may take in as many sessions as they wish.

The sessions begin Monday, Sept. 11, and run once a week for six weeks. The location is at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1405 S. Ninth Street in Grand Forks.

Phyllis Norgard, who is one of the founders, said her husband, Dale, died 27 years ago. The support group was started in 1990.