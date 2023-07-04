Marilyn Hagerty: A day rich in history

GRAND FORKS — The Fourth of July.

The day is rich in history. The Declaration of Independence was passed in Congress on July 4, 1776.

If you ask people out and around Grand Forks today, many will tell you briefly. But there are few among us who can recite the Declaration of Independence.

It was signed by John Hancock, president of Congress and attested to by Charles Thompson, secretary.

This is a time to learn respect for the flag. It should be illuminated if flown at night. It shouldn’t touch the ground. And if it becomes ragged and old, it should be retired by burning.

The Fourth of July is a time to reflect. A time to honor the flag. This was done by the Poet Henry Holcomb Bennett when he wrote “The Flag Goes By” and closed it with a verse:

Hats off!

Along the street there comes

A blare of bugles, a ruffle of drums;

And loyal heart are beating high:

Hats off!

The flag is passing by!

Celebrations!

Summer is off and rolling in and all around Grand Forks. Fourth of July celebrations are planned from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

And all around Grand Forks, there are celebrations at lakes and in towns.

There are weekend theme at Icelandic State Park. It will be Earth Weekend July 9 to 11. And it will be astrology in the spotlight July 21 to 23. Then the focus is on paddles at Lake Renwick August 4 to 6.

On the trails there will be the prairie on July 14 to 16 and outdoor cooking July 28 to 30. There will be games galore with a kids weekend August 11 to 13.

And birds Aug. 25 to 27.

SPA for summer

This is the joyful time of summer all round Grand Forks.

There are rehearsals under way for SPA (Summer Performing Arts) shows in July. At Red River High School the show will be “The Little Mermaid” on July 13-16. And at Central High, "Mamma Mia" is in rehearsal for July 22 -- 25.

Meanwhile, downtown Grand Forks is calling. There is a lively farmer's market on Saturdays. A chance to visit around, listen to music and pick up produce fresh from area gardens.

It’s not too early to mark July 25 on the calendar. That’s Family Fun Night with a movie in University Park.

Dairy Queen and Skies322

Around the Forks, there are restaurants calling with sometimes long lines at a Dairy Queen. People have discovered the doors are open at the former Sky’s restaurant. It is now called Skies 322. With a daughter on my birthday, I found myself up on second floor with the familiar restaurant quietly open.

Many of the same staff members of Sky’s were at their places.