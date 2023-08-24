Love in Action to host ‘Kathy’s Vintage Treasure Sale’ fundraiser Saturday at The Ember

GRAND FORKS — A large collection of women’s vintage clothing and other items will be sold in “Kathy’s Vintage Treasure Sale” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at The Ember, 8 N. Third St.

Proceeds from the event will be used by the Love in Action organization to help people in need with washing their clothes, either by special arrangements with commercial laundromats or, eventually, with the purchase of a communal washing machine and dryer for the Center for Community Impact.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

The vintage clothing and shoes is part of an inventory that Kathy Rabe, 87, of Grand Forks, acquired from the 1950s to the 1990s, said Diane Volden, who is helping to organize the event. Rabe donated the garments to Love in Action for the sale.

Love in Action is housed at the Center for Community Impact, 414 University Ave., where volunteers serve free meals and provide groceries, household and personal supplies, school supplies, clothing and other items for those in need.

At Saturday’s event, women will be modeling some of the clothes as they stroll around the room.

Visitors may also purchase specialty teas — by the cup or in a small package to take home — as well as pop, cookies and coffee. The tea is made by a woman who specializes in making herbal teas.

One of the teas to be sold Saturday “has chokecherry in it,” Rabe said. “It is wonderful.”

Rabe grew up as Kathy Barnard in East Grand Forks and attended Sacred Heart School for 12 years. A 1954 graduate of the school, she married a U.S. military serviceman and the couple traveled and lived in locations around the world.

When Rabe was a child, “my mother dressed me and my sisters up like dolls,” she said. Her mother also brought her to a dressmaker’s shop in East Grand Forks.

“I stood in front of a dressmaker more than any kid in the world,” she recalled.

In fashion, her taste is “very eclectic; if I like it, I like it,” she said. “Jumpsuits are my trademark.”

Around the house, she said, “I work well in a pair of jeans — and if I can’t find them, I make them.”

Rabe is hoping Saturday’s fundraiser event is very successful, she said, “because we need to buy that washer and dryer.”

Rabe, who has sold her home here, is planning to move out of state to be closer to family.