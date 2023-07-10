Longtime Larimore, North Dakota, coach dies one month after wife of 60 years

LARIMORE — While talking about her father’s life and his impact on her, Clint Lein’s youngest child Stacy Murphy said, “I’m just so proud to be his daughter.”

Lein died on June 30, in the same month as his wife of 60 years, Sandy, who died on June 1. He was 86.

Lein, born on a farm near Concrete, N.D., and a graduate of Cavalier High School, spent his life involved in athletics. During his time at Mayville State University — at the time called Mayville State Teachers College — he was involved in wrestling and football and began teaching and coaching in Thompson.

He married his wife, Sandy, on June 2, 1963. In 1964, the couple moved to Larimore, where he taught at the high school and coached football, wrestling and track and field. He also served as the athletic director for 41 years.

A joint celebration of life for him and his wife was held Saturday.

His family's 'glue'

While many knew him as a coach, Tami Welk, Bob Lein and Stacy Murphy knew him first and foremost as “dad.” Welk and Murphy recalled camping trips the family went on in the summer and all three siblings recounted how they could always find him in the crowd during their own sports games. Athletics was the family’s “glue,” Welk said. Combined, the siblings played basketball, football, volleyball, softball and track, and recalled their father smiling at them as they competed.

He coached almost every sport his first year, even basketball, though he knew nothing about it, his daughters said. Bob Lein said his father would take students “under his wing” in wrestling and football, which the siblings said were their father’s staple sports. Accountability was important to him, both for the kids he coached and for himself.

Lein received multiple awards, such as being inducted into the North Dakota Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 1999 and the North Dakota Coaches Hall of Fame in 2007. But, his children all spoke of his highest honor being when Larimore High School named its athletic field “Lein Field” after him upon his retirement.

“That really touched him and showed everyone the love that they had for him,” Bob Lein said. “And they recognized all the hard work over the years to give him that kind of honor.”

'They're together again'

Lein’s wife Sandy was involved in sports as well. Welk said her mother would drive the bus when Lein coached wrestling, mend wrestling uniforms and keep score during tournaments. She said they were “best friends” and recalled how her father showed a side no one had seen before when he began taking care of Sandy during her struggle with Alzheimer’s.

“She kind of took care of him the years guiding him through his coaching and helping with his athletic sports,” Welk said. “But then at the end it flipped around and he became her caregiver and was very gentle and patient and loving, and it was a totally different side that none of us were really prepared for and he stepped in readily with it.”

Sandy and Clint Lein. Photo provided by Tami Welk

Murphy said her parents “did everything together.”

“It’s just comforting knowing they’re together again,” she said.

'He always did the right thing'

When asked how they want people to remember their father, the siblings mentioned his work ethic, passion and commitment. Welk said her father always completed a job and had a “hard old-school mentality.”

“He taught us to never give up,” she said.

Lein made an impact on his grandchildren, too. Bob Lein recalled memories of swimming in the backyard, making s’mores on the patio and watching Twins games in the garage. Welk and Murphy said they got to know their father in a different way through the conversations they had with him as he got older.

“I think we’ve all gotten to know him over the time since he’s retired of his way of living and what he truly accomplished in life,” Welk said.

The siblings’ love for their father was clear in a comment Welk made while talking about him.

“Not everyone has the privilege of growing up in a family that is surrounded by guidance and support,” Welk said. “He always did the right thing and he instilled in us those values and I think we’re grateful now and we’re thankful that we all had that.”