Library to host grand reopening for children’s department, kickoff for summer reading program

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Public Library will host a grand reopening event for the children's department, in connection with the kickoff for the summer reading program, on Saturday, June 3.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m., with speakers Brad Sherwood, library board president; Aaron Stefanich, children’s library director; and Emily Montgomery, Myra Foundation trustee. Several children will be ribbon-cutters, according to Wendy Wendt, library director.

The party to celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be encouraged to “take a spin down the slide,” Wendt said, and pick up a summer reading goodie bag, which will include mini LEGO kits, while supplies last.

There will be extra swag for the first 500 guests, she said.

The project to remodel the children’s department, which has taken nearly six months, represents an investment of $785,981, Wendt said.

The main centerpiece of the remodeled space is a multi-level “Myra’s Treehouse,” funded by a $50,000 grant from the Myra Foundation, she said.

“The interactive treehouse features an accessible lower level for people of all abilities to enjoy,” she said.

The remodeled space will offer interactive learning and exploring opportunities for babies to pre-teens, and flexible seating areas for kids and families.

The renovation of the second-floor children’s department, which employs three full-time and 10 part-time staff members, marks the end of the renovation of the entire library. First floor remodeling was completed in 2021 at a cost of $560,000, with funding from library reserves.

The JLG Architects firm designed and executed the renovation project.

The library is located at 2110 Library Circle.

For more information, call (701) 772-8116.

The library is expected to be fills with families and other visitors during the kick off for the Summer Reading Program, set for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Everyone is welcome. Contributed / Grand Forks Public Library