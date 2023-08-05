Last edition: Ness Press in Fordville, North Dakota, closes after 101 years in business

FORDVILLE, N.D. – Truman Ness was dealing with mixed emotions Thursday morning, Aug. 3, as he oversaw the last day of publication of eight weekly newspapers at the Ness Press.

“Like I said in the article (published in the last editions), it is both sad and happy,” said Ness, 88, publisher and owner of the Ness Press and a Fordville native.

The decision to close the business was difficult, he said. His adult stepchildren, who live in New Salem, in western North Dakota, “have been calling on us to get us out there.”

He’s looking forward to being closer to family when he and his wife, Carol, close the shop and relocate to New Salem. The couple have nine grandchildren and two, soon to be three, great-grandchildren.

After more than 63 years in the business, Ness said what he’s enjoyed most has been “getting out and working with people.”

The Ness Press celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first edition of the Tri-County Sun in May 2022.

The newspapers were printed at the Ness Press in Fordville until 1998. The printing press went silent; it had served its purpose, with two units that could run 16-page editions.

“The Hutterites came in and cut it into three pieces, (which) they sold it for scrap iron,” said Ken Ness, of Grand Forks, Truman’s brother and long-time volunteer at the Ness Press.

Since 1998, the newspapers have been printed by Morgan Printing in Grafton, North Dakota, and then transported back to Fordville. They are Aneta Star, Edmore-Adams Herald, Hatton Free Press, McVille Messenger, Nelson County Arena, Larimore Leader/Tribune, Pembina New Era and the Tri-Valley Sun.

Each week, the papers were sorted and prepared for mailing at the Ness Press, mailed from the U.S. Post Office in Fordville every Thursday, and delivered to area subscribers’ mailboxes on Fridays. About 25% of the roughly 2,000 subscribers live outside the area or out-of-state.

Local subscribers have been talking with Truman about his decision to cease publication of their newspapers, he said. “They say they’re going to miss it.”

Dawn Madson, production manager and assistant to the publisher, started working part-time at the Ness Press in 1994.

Madson, of rural Fordville, believes it was difficult for Truman to decide to close the Ness Press, she said, “because he’s been in the business for so long.” But the advertising revenue and other financial support “wasn’t there – it’s hard to keep it going.”

The subscription rate, which was recently increased, is $30 per year for in-state subscribers and $35 for those who are out-of-state.

The Ness Press has endured for more than 101 years “basically because people liked the local news,” Madson said. “Everybody’s been saying how much they’re going to miss the paper.”

They’re also asking, “where are we going to find out what’s going on?” or “what will we do if we have to put something in the paper?” she said.

“Newspapers are simply ‘the glue’ that holds communities together,” Roger Bailey, former long-time publisher of the Turtle Mountain Star in Rolla, North Dakota, said in an email to the Herald. “Without a newspaper, residents lose the connectivity necessary for growth and interest.”

Bailey retired as executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2013.

Family tradition

Truman Ness’ roots run deep at the Ness Press.

In February 1960, he started working with his father, G.K. Ness, and older brother, Gunnard, at the Ness Press, after serving two years in the U.S. Army. He joined the military the fall after earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UND.

Ken Ness, too, has a long record of commitment to the Ness Press.

Ken Ness, a volunteer with the Ness Press, unloads the final batch of newspapers published by the longtime family business, for mailing at the U.S. Post Office in Fordville, ND, on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“I grew up in the Ness Press,” said Ken Ness, 86.

At a young age, probably 10 or 11, Ken – along with his siblings – was enlisted by his father to help prepare the paper for distribution.

“They folded the papers by hand,” said Mavis Ness, Ken’s wife. “They all had to help out.”

Even while he was attending UND, Ken would return to help with the printing operation, and bindery and dark-room work, he said. “The only thing I didn’t help out with was computers.”

As a longtime employee at the UND Printing Center, he’d take a day off to work at the Ness Press.

The business lasted more than a century, because of Truman Ness’ “determination,” Ken Ness said.

About Truman’s decision to close the business, Ken wouldn’t call it an unhappy turn of events, he said. “He didn’t have the stamina to run it.”

Mavis said, “it was time” to close the doors for the last time and move on.

A legacy of service

Steve Andrist, former owner and publisher of the Crosby Journal and Tioga Tribune in northwestern North Dakota, said the Ness family “has been front and center in keeping rural newspapers alive in small towns in northeastern North Dakota.

“Their efforts and perseverance have been critical to maintaining a sense of community in those towns, bringing current and former residents together to keep their communities vital,” Andrist, of Bismarck, wrote in an email to the Herald. He served as executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association for seven years, retiring at the end of 2020.

“Speaking as a third-generation community newspaper operator ... I understand the dedication and commitment that the Ness family maintained for the betterment of their family and friends.”

Roger Bailey, now of Hudson, Wisconsin, said he was “privileged” to know the Ness family during the course of his career as a fellow publisher for 24 years at Rolla and 13 years as executive director of the NDNA.

Marvin Ness, longtime editor of the Larimore Leader, died July 21, and Gunnard Ness died in March 2020.

“Nobody embodies the role of community publishers and leaders in North Dakota more than Marvin and his brothers Gunnard, Ken and Truman Ness,” Bailey said in an email to the Herald. “If you publish a newspaper with a weekly circulation of 133 (McVille Messenger) or circulation of 203 (Hatton Free Press), you’re doing it for those communities, not for yourself (or, yourselves, in the case of the Ness brothers).

“Even though it was only Truman Ness who remained at the headquarters in Fordville, all still had their hearts in those eight small-town newspapers,” he said.

“We’ll never witness it again.”

