Community

Knight Foundation president to retire

The organization works closely the Grand Forks Community Foundation

Photo_Credit_Gesi_Schilling.jpg
Alberto Ibargüen (Photo by Gesi Schilling)
By Staff reports
Today at 4:19 PM

MIAMI, Florida — The president of the Knight Foundation, an organization that has partnered closely with the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region, is retiring, the organization announced in a press release.

Alberto Ibargüen has been president of the foundation since 2005. The foundation’s board of trustees will begin a national search and Ibargüen’s resignation will be effective after a successor is appointed.

Knight Foundation was established by John S. and James L. Knight, brothers who led one of the country’s largest newspaper companies in the 20th century. Ibargüen, former publisher of the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, has led the fund for 18 years and overseen the disbursement of $2.3 billion, the release said.

The Knight Foundation partnered closely with the local Community Foundation “to foster inclusive and equitable engagement among residents, decision makers and underrepresented groups by investing in people-centered programs and projects,” like a master plan seeking to connect UND to downtown Grand Forks, and a reimagined Town Square Park.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
