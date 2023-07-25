Judy Rae Smith, formerly of Grand Forks, remembered for high standards in dance technique, artistry

GRAND FORKS – Angie Black Erickson, South Middle School music teacher and head choreographer for the Summer Performing Arts program for the past 30-plus years, became a dance instructor in large part because of the influence of Judy Rae Smith.

“I had such a good solid background (in dance) with her and she let me teach at a young age,” Erickson said in a recent Facebook post. “She had such flair in both life and dancing.”

Judy Rae Smith, well-known dance instructor who taught countless children during her lengthy career at her studio in Grand Forks, died July 13, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the company of her children, Suzanne DeSerto and Vincent Smith, according to a message the family posted on Facebook.

Smith had recently suffered a series of strokes, which left her mind intact but caused considerable physical damage, the family said. Due to this diminished capacity, she chose to enter a hospice program.

Smith taught children here in many ways, Erickson said.

When she was a young student in ballet class, Erickson remembered Smith telling a classmate, “A lady’s hands are meant for nail polish and diamonds,” after noticing writing on the student’s hands.

“Judy taught us so much!” Erickson said. “Excellence is everything. Good technique is mandatory. Dancing is art. Taking a risk is necessary. Enjoy life. I could go on and on.”

“(I am) so thankful to have been able to teach dance for so long,” she said, “because I had a great dance teacher.”

At age 10, when her family was under financial pressure, Erickson received a dance scholarship from Smith, and “I think that’s when I got to start helping to teach dance,” she recalled. “Just those two acts of kindness have influenced my entire life.”

In her role as dance instructor, Judy Rae Smith emphasized a solid foundation in technique and artistry. Contributed

Students at Judy Rae Dance studio “had such a strong work ethic and solid dance technique – and we could see that when we traveled” to other dance events, Erickson said.

Smith also took her students to dance training sessions for a week or two during the summer at distant locations. She inspired many students who later started their own dance studios nationwide, and some who went on to provide dance training for Miss America competitions.

Across the country, “her instruction is flowing through all the girls who took dance from her,” Erickson said.

Life lessons

“She also taught us about life,” Erickson said, noting, for example, on a trip to Los Angeles “we went to a fancy restaurant and she taught us all about proper table manners.

“She referred to us as ‘her girls,’ ” Erickson said. “At the time, that was the thing to be.”

After Smith’s retirement, the Judy Rae Dance studio eventually became what is now the Dance Etc. studio.

Sam Black, Erickson’s brother, remembers Smith with fondness too.

“I know she was still close to a lot of her former dance students,” Black, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, said in an email to the Herald.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, “Judy Rae Dance was one of two impactful dance studios in town,” Black said. Smith’s students performed in major dance recitals that filled the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus a couple of times each year.

“I spent the better part of my youth as a student at Judy Rae Dance, along with a half-dozen other boys, including Job Christianson, who would later dance on Broadway,” he said. “There was a long string of Miss North Dakota candidates who all were Judy Rae Dancers too.”

Also an author

Smith also wrote books, including “Birth Of An Angel,” published in 2008 and described as “a captivating story for all expectant parents” on Amazon.com. The reviewer wrote that Smith created “a miraculous story suitable for all ages, beliefs, and faiths. (And) has mastered the art of telling complicated stories through simple, straightforward prose, allowing a wide audience to appreciate her stories.”

The "Birth Of An Angel" story “was created to capture the essence of becoming a parent, the true miracle of birth, and the true gift of a child,” Smith said at the time of publication.

In 2014, Angie Black Erickson (right) posted this message to her students, explaining her drive for excellence in dance. Contributed