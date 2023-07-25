Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Community

Judy Rae Smith, formerly of Grand Forks, remembered for high standards in dance technique, artistry

Smith inspired many students who later started their own dance studios nationwide. Some went on to provide dance training for Miss America competitions.

Judy Rae Smith photo cropped.png
Judy Rae Smith, shown in this submitted photo, taught countless children during her lengthy career at a studio in Grand Forks. She died earlier this month.
Submitted photo
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS – Angie Black Erickson, South Middle School music teacher and head choreographer for the Summer Performing Arts program for the past 30-plus years, became a dance instructor in large part because of the influence of Judy Rae Smith.

“I had such a good solid background (in dance) with her and she let me teach at a young age,” Erickson said in a recent Facebook post. “She had such flair in both life and dancing.”

Judy Rae Smith, well-known dance instructor who taught countless children during her lengthy career at her studio in Grand Forks, died July 13, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the company of her children, Suzanne DeSerto and Vincent Smith, according to a message the family posted on Facebook.

Smith had recently suffered a series of strokes, which left her mind intact but caused considerable physical damage, the family said. Due to this diminished capacity, she chose to enter a hospice program.

Smith taught children here in many ways, Erickson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she was a young student in ballet class, Erickson remembered Smith telling a classmate, “A lady’s hands are meant for nail polish and diamonds,” after noticing writing on the student’s hands.

“Judy taught us so much!” Erickson said. “Excellence is everything. Good technique is mandatory. Dancing is art. Taking a risk is necessary. Enjoy life. I could go on and on.”

“(I am) so thankful to have been able to teach dance for so long,” she said, “because I had a great dance teacher.”

At age 10, when her family was under financial pressure, Erickson received a dance scholarship from Smith, and “I think that’s when I got to start helping to teach dance,” she recalled. “Just those two acts of kindness have influenced my entire life.”

Smith.jpg
In her role as dance instructor, Judy Rae Smith emphasized a solid foundation in technique and artistry.
Contributed

Students at Judy Rae Dance studio “had such a strong work ethic and solid dance technique – and we could see that when we traveled” to other dance events, Erickson said.

Smith also took her students to dance training sessions for a week or two during the summer at distant locations. She inspired many students who later started their own dance studios nationwide, and some who went on to provide dance training for Miss America competitions.

Across the country, “her instruction is flowing through all the girls who took dance from her,” Erickson said.

Life lessons

“She also taught us about life,” Erickson said, noting, for example, on a trip to Los Angeles “we went to a fancy restaurant and she taught us all about proper table manners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She referred to us as ‘her girls,’ ” Erickson said. “At the time, that was the thing to be.”

After Smith’s retirement, the Judy Rae Dance studio eventually became what is now the Dance Etc. studio.

Sam Black, Erickson’s brother, remembers Smith with fondness too.

“I know she was still close to a lot of her former dance students,” Black, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, said in an email to the Herald.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, “Judy Rae Dance was one of two impactful dance studios in town,” Black said. Smith’s students performed in major dance recitals that filled the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus a couple of times each year.

“I spent the better part of my youth as a student at Judy Rae Dance, along with a half-dozen other boys, including Job Christianson, who would later dance on Broadway,” he said. “There was a long string of Miss North Dakota candidates who all were Judy Rae Dancers too.”

Also an author

Smith also wrote books, including “Birth Of An Angel,” published in 2008 and described as “a captivating story for all expectant parents” on Amazon.com. The reviewer wrote that Smith created “a miraculous story suitable for all ages, beliefs, and faiths. (And) has mastered the art of telling complicated stories through simple, straightforward prose, allowing a wide audience to appreciate her stories.”

The "Birth Of An Angel" story “was created to capture the essence of becoming a parent, the true miracle of birth, and the true gift of a child,” Smith said at the time of publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

EricksonAndSmith.jpg
In 2014, Angie Black Erickson (right) posted this message to her students, explaining her drive for excellence in dance.
Contributed
READ MORE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Let's talk about lilies, the stars of the midsummer garden
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
072123.F.FF.RABBI_1
Lifestyle
Pair of 'roving rabbis' visiting North Dakota to connect with local Jews
3d ago
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
072223 BachelorsGrove.jpg
Members Only
North Dakota
Descendants of Bachelors Grove settler return to northeastern North Dakota for reunion, share family history
4d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jason Beckstead 26 walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: 6-year-old Jason Beckstead lands 26-inch walleye on Lake of the Woods
3h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
guns.jpg
Exclusive
North Dakota
North Dakota wrote exception into state law for binary trigger used by Fargo shooter
22h ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks mayor, council present 2024 city budget proposal
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
michael tveit
Members Only
Prep
Warroad coach Michael Tveit remembered for passion, love for hockey, family
1d ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe