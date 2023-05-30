Informational event for seniors, caregivers set for Wednesday at former Parkwood Place

GRAND FORKS – Several organizations that support older Americans are hosting an informational fair from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Edgewood 55+ Affordable Senior Housing, the former Parkwood Place, at 749 S. 30th St.

The free event, which is open to everyone, is designed to provide useful information for seniors about resources in the community and other topics, such as how to avoid Medicare fraud schemes and navigating the health care system.

Those who attend will be able to meet and get information from a wide variety of businesses that serve older adults and caregivers, said Kara Welke, president of Service Providers for Seniors and CEO of Home Therapy Solutions, who organized the event.

At 2:30 p.m., Brenda Munson of the North Dakota Senior Medicare Patrol, will talk about Medicare fraud. She will outline how seniors and others can take an active role in detecting, preventing and reporting Medicare healthcare fraud. Her presentation will focus on the art of deceit used by fraudsters, tactics to avoid becoming a victim, and trends in fraud.

At 3:30 p.m., Welke will give a talk, “Navigating the Healthcare System: Empowering Older Adults and Caregivers." Specifically for older adults and caregivers, the talk is aimed at providing the essential knowledge and tools to confidently navigate the healthcare system, ensuring the best possible care for the recipient and their loved ones.

A "Falls and Balance Assessment" session will be conducted in the facility's fitness center.

Organizations that will have representatives on hand at informational booths include: All Embracing Home Care, Alzheimer’s Association MN-ND Chapter, Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging, Dak-Minn Driving Evaluations, Ethos Home Health Care and Hospice, Edgewood 55+ Home Care Companions, German Law, Grand Forks Public Health, Grand Forks Senior Center, Healing Touch, Home Therapy Solutions, Maple View Memory Care, Memory Cafe and Unforgettable Choir, North Dakota Adult and Aging Services, the North Dakota Assistive nonprofit organization, North Dakota School for the Deaf, North Dakota Senior Medicare Patrol, Spectra Health, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc., and Valley Senior Living.

By bringing “various businesses, organizations and individuals under one roof, the event fosters collaboration and synergy, ultimately strengthening the fabric of the community,” Welke said.

Service Providers for Seniors, a group of organizations, businesses and individuals dedicated to working with older adults and caregivers, strives to raise awareness about the abundant resources and services available in this community, Welke said.

Although many area residents are familiar with the larger health systems, many “remain unaware of the smaller businesses that specialize in catering to the unique needs of older adults and their caregivers,” she said. Also, “the exceptional programs and services provided by the state often go unnoticed.”

“Many older adults and their caregivers also lack the knowledge and education on how to best make choices and decisions that impact their health and life,” Welke said.

Recognizing these gaps, the Service Provider for Seniors group has organized Wednesday’s informational fair to educate the community about the diverse services that “empower older adults to live independently and actively engage with their surroundings,” Welke said.

The event will provide valuable information about programs and services to improve the quality of life for caregivers “and reduce caregiver burden and stress,” she said.

This is the 60th anniversary of the White House proclamation, signed by President John F. Kennedy, declaring May as Older Americans Month.