Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Werven looking to cook up something sweet for contest

GRAND FORKS — Opening Something Sweet Bakery seemed like a natural move for Megan Werven.

“I went to school for business, so I knew I wanted to do that,” she said. “It was more trying to understand what I was passionate about while being able to own my own business.”

Werven, of Grand Forks, is one of 15 contestants in this year’s Grand Forks Home of Economy Pie Bake-off , a multi-week competition aimed at showcasing the region's best bakers. The winner will earn the choice of a $1,400 pie safe from Home of Economy or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, along with a $500 check from the Herald on behalf of the winner's business sponsor.

Werven is sponsored by The Lighting Gallery, of Grand Forks.

Werven says she is not very experienced in pie baking. She started Something Sweet in 2016 by selling cupcakes; before that, she started baking cakes as a summer activity.

“I do not really offer pies except for around the holidays,” she said. “So it is going to be really fun for me to showcase some of these recipes that I came up with.”

In 2020, Werven introduced caramel rolls and scones to Something Sweet’s repertoire. Now, her menu has expanded to include things like sourdough bread, frozen desserts, charcuterie board supplies and holiday dinner sides.

Werven finds that while the popularity of each item ebbs and flows, her scones and caramel rolls are most consistently ordered.

“I would say my favorite thing to bake right now would be either bread braids or scones,” Werven said. “I am still coming up with new flavor compositions for them. It's fun for me to bake them, pass them out and have everyone tell me what they think.”

She says the focus of her baking is not making something “fancy” but “making sure it tastes like how grandma made it.” Because of that philosophy, many of her baked goods start from her grandmother's recipes

“I use her base recipe then try to make up new things and turn them into something a little bit my own,” Werven said. “But they still have that attachment to her.”

Her ideas for recipe twists come from a combination of watching cooking shows, learning from others and her ability to determine which flavors work well together. Werven hopes that competing with other bakers and seeing their pies will “expand her horizons” and introduce her to new recipes as she continues to grow as a pie baker.

But growth is not the is not the main reason Werven chose to enter the bake-off.

“I'm always down for good competition,” she said. “Not that I am overly confident in anything about it — everyone in it is an amazing baker.”

Werven has compiled all of the recipes she wants to use but, when speaking to the Herald earlier this month, she said she had not practiced baking them.

“I do not know if this is going to make me sound good or not, but I am like, ‘Just do it’ and not be too stressed about the outcome,” said Werven. “It has been working out so far, so that is going to be my tactic.”

Despite Something Sweet being in business for four years and having partnerships with Happy Camper and Bully Brew, Werven feels winning the competition would be the jewel in her crown.

“It would give me a confidence boost, knowing that I am in the right business and going in the right direction of what I should be doing,” she said. “Maybe if everything turns out the way I hope it does, I can introduce new menu items to my bakery.”