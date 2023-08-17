Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Van Blarcom carries on mother’s love of baking

The bakers are competing in a tournament-style format that will last through Sept. 18.

08xx23 MaxVanBlarcom1.jpg
Max Van Blarcom is among 15 bakers competing in the 2023 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS – The person who most influenced Max Van Blarcom’s love of baking was her mother.

ND_Mill_Logo100_Stacked_1Deck_CMYK.jpg

“She loved to bake,” Van Blarcom said. “She was good at it, too.”

At about age 12, Van Blarcom began learning about baking from her mom, Robyn Hamer. She recalls that, while her family lived in Italy, she would help her mother make a big Italian meal.

“It was an all-day event.”

Van Blarcom is one of 15 bakers participating in the second annual Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.

The bakers are competing in a tournament-style format that will last through Sept. 18. The winning baker will receive the choice of a $1,400 pie safe from Home of Economy or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, as well as a $500 check from the Herald in the name of the winner's business sponsor.

Van Blarcom's business sponsor is the North Dakota Mill and Elevator.

The first round takes place Aug. 28. Four local judges will score the pies in categories – including crust, filling and presentation – to find the best bakers in the region. Last year’s winner was Caitlin Olson, of East Grand Forks, with Jill Hanson, of Newfolden, Minnesota, taking second place.

New to the contest this year, Van Blarcom was born and raised in Brazil. Her father is British; her mother was from Minnesota.

“It was from her that I developed a love for baking,” she said. “I stopped baking when I was a teenager. It didn’t feel right without her.

“But I began again when I got pregnant with my daughter,” Van Blarcom said, noting that she started watching YouTube videos and trying out recipes “just for fun.”

She started experimenting with “flavors and consistencies,” she said. “I like pretty things, so I got into the artistry side of it too. I started small, with easy things.”

For Van Blarcom, what began as a hobby — making birthday cakes for others — has turned into a career.

She landed her first professional baking job about two years ago at O’ for Heaven’s Cakes, a bakery in the Grand Cities Mall that specializes in cakes, muffins and cookies. That’s where Cheri Randel taught her how to decorate baked goods, she said.

Later, Van Blarcom was hired as pastry and cake baker and decorator at Bernie’s cafe’, bakery and market in East Grand Forks, her current employer.

For Bernie’s, she focuses on making cookies, bars and cakes, with special emphasis on “specific things that are big sellers,” such as Peanut Butter Blossom cookies, she said. “And I sometimes play around with new recipes.”

Pies are not generally on the menu at Bernie’s, Van Blarcom said, but around Thanksgiving time, customers who wish to place an order for pie may be accommodated.

Her favorite pie to make is banana cream pie, probably because her daughter, Natalia, 10, likes it so much, she said. Also, “I like to try to make Passion Fruit Apple Pie.”

About the pie bake-off, Van Blarcom said, “I’m curious to see how far I get. (Baking pies) is something I enjoy, and (pies are) something people seem to enjoy.”

She’s continually on a mission to learn more about baking, she said. “Although I have experience, I can always find something I need to improve on.”

As she enters the contest, Van Blarcom already has one devotee who’s rooting for her.

“My daughter is my biggest fan,” she said.

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
