Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Todhunter 'tickled pink' with first-round win

GRAND FORKS – A flavorful and ornately decorated French silk pie baked by Deb Todhunter earned raves from the four judges during Monday’s first round of the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.

Deb Todhunter is a contestant in the 2023 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

Todhunter’s reaction upon learning that she’s advancing to the second round after achieving the highest cumulative score?

“I'm tickled pink,” Todhunter said.

Decorated with macadamia nuts, a ring of whipped cream and an array of chocolate designs, the pie accumulated the highest score in the second-annual contest’s first round, judged at Home of Economy.

“It has been a successful pie for me in the past,” Todhunter said. “If memory serves, that was similar if not very close to the pie I entered in the United Hospital bake-off in 1995, and it won first place in the pie division.”

Twenty-eight years later, the pie is having the same success. It earned a combined 140 points from the four judges, one of three pies that topped the 100-point mark during the first round of the contest.

The first day of competition included 15 bakers , with the top eight advancing to next week’s second round. Judges were Kristen Whitney, food and beverage manager at CanadInn Destination Center in Grand Forks; Jessica Rerick, a culinary writer and owner of Craveable Kitchen; Lane Leech, head chef at Harry’s Steakhouse; and Marsha Johnson, an administrative assistant at the Herald and an avid amateur baker.

The top eight bakers advance out of the first round and now will be seeded in a head-to-head tournament until an overall winner is declared on Sept. 18.

Other winners in the opening round were Megan Werven , sponsored by The Lighting Gallery; Donna Scholl , sponsored by American Crystal Sugar Co.; Max Van Blarcom , sponsored by North Dakota Mill; Renae Schanilec , sponsored by Altru Health System; Evan Andrist , sponsored by Ground Round; Tammy Schmitz , sponsored by Alerus; and Deanna Shackelford , sponsored by the Toasted Frog.

The overall winner in the contest will choose between a $1,400 pie safe from Home of Economy or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, and also will be presented with $500 from the Herald on behalf of the winning baker’s sponsor. The baker who finishes second will receive $250 from the Herald.

French Silk Supreme, by Deb Todhunter. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“As far as the quality and appearances of (Monday’s pies), I would say they all brought their best game,” Johnson said.

Todhunter is sponsored by Harry’s Steakhouse. According to the judges, her first-round entry – titled French Silk Supreme – was as tasty as it was creative.

“Just gorgeous,” Whitney said. “The filling was great. I could just put that in a bowl and eat it.”

Said Johnson: “There is nice interplay with everything.”

Werven had the second-highest score of the day, at 136. Her tart Something Sweet Coconut Key-Lime Pie was brightly colored and decorated with real sliced limes.

Something Sweet Coconut Key-Lime Pie, by Megan Werven. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“Honestly, I did a little recon on the past pies that were made and it looked like there were a lot of apples and chocolate,” Werven said. “I personally like a little tart with the sweet, so your mouth isn’t completely enveloped in sugar. That’s how I like to eat my sweets, and I was trying to share that with the judges.”

Although the top eight advance, many of those who survived the first round didn’t necessarily ease to the win. There was a three-way tie for the eighth and final spot, between Shackelford, Bette Morstad and Elaine Brooks .

The predetermined tie-breaker, according to the judging sheets, is “total points in the crust and filling categories.” That leaves out presentation, which is the third judging category.

Shackelford earned the tie-breaker by having one more point in the crust and filling categories than Morstad and four more than Brooks.

Also, three other bakers came within two points of eighth place.

“It’s amazing to see – there were so many beautiful pies. There was a lot of care and detail put into the decoration of it,” Rerick said. “The more simple ones were my favorites – the more classic pies, those that were focused more on the details of a basic pie.”

Leech similarly commended the mix of entries, but also offered advice to the bakers.

Judges for the Home of Economy /Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off (from left) Kristen Whitney, Lane Leech, Jessica Rerick and Marsha Johnson compare notes during judging on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in the contest's first round. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“I think it’s cool that people try to do the extra for visuals, but just keep it simple,” she said. “I also think that if crust is open to your choice between traditional and a crumb-type crust, you should know your skill level. If you aren’t great at crust, maybe just stick to graham cracker or some twist on that. If you aren’t good at crust, that can make or break you.”

Whitney agreed.

“Crust is make or break for me. You really have to think about filling-to-crust (ratio),” she said. “A lot of the crusts were too thick or not thick enough. The ratio of their filling to crust, this year in particular, seems different than last year. It feels like we have a lot of thicker crusts.”

The second round will be judged on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Round 2 matchups will be Todhunter vs. Shackelford, Van Blarcom vs. Schanilec, Werven vs. Schmitz, and Scholl vs. Andrist. The four winners will advance to the semifinals, on Sept. 11.