Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Teacher Renae Schanilec ready to try competitive baking

GRAND FORKS — Renae Schanilec may not have written the book on baking pies, but she does teach it in her family and consumer sciences class.

Altru Health System

“A lot of the kids had never made a pie crust,” Schanilec said. “They were like, ‘well, can’t you just go to the store?’ and I responded, ’it’s not nearly as good.’”

Schanilec is among 15 bakers competing in the Home Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off. The competition starts Monday, Aug. 28, and pits bakers in a four-week tournament to showcase some of the region's best bakers.

Schanilec, who is sponsored by Altru Health System, learned to bake through her participation in 4-H as a youngster. Her mother frequently made baked goods for 4-H meetings and events. Renae often helped.

It is a tradition that she keeps with her two daughters, Isabel, 7 and Nora, 5. The eldest brings in lessons that she’s learned from watching baking shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There's some things that she knows that I didn't even know about until recently,” Schanilec said.

Last year, Schanilec, a Fargo native who went to UND and now lives in Grand Forks, was asked to take over the family and consumer science class after the past teacher decided to change schools. Schanilec is a Spanish teacher and has been teaching the subject since she started at Dakota Prairie. FACS was a new area for her; after discussing the prospect with her family, she decided to take it on.

More pie?







“I figured it would be a good way to work with some of our students and see them in a different context,” Schanilec said.

FACS is equivalent to what was formerly known as home economics, according to Schanilec. She teaches grades 8-12 various skills, such as cooking, baking, cleaning and sewing. She finds it rewarding.

“I had eighth-graders who were in my class last year that, looking at it, did not know the difference between flour and powdered sugar,” She said. “They could not use the microwave and did not know the difference between measuring cups and spoons.”

Her favorite unit this past year was bread.

“It is super simple but a lot of people don't know how to do it,” she said.

Once they finished, Schanilec said her students were proud of their bread, taking it home to add to a family supper or sharing it with their friends after class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teaching FACS strengthened Schanilec’s passion for baking. She ended up baking cupcakes for her sister’s wedding this summer.

Next comes the Home of Economy-Herald Bake-off. She says the secret to a good pie is a good crust. Her crust recipe comes from her mother, who was especially adept at baking apple pies.

“My mom taught us to make a pie crust with lard,” Schanilec said. “I remember tasting other pies when I got older and wondering, ‘why does this not taste the same?’ It's just not as good."

Her mother's answer: "Well, it's because the lard’s not in there.”

Even with the advanced level of competition, Schanilec is not nervous. She had some concerns about the attention being cast onto the bakers in the contest, but none about her baking or the judging process itself.

Schanilec prepared for the contest by hosting a taste test for her friends and family, baking practice pies and then getting feedback to improve the process.

