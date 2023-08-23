Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Tammy Schmitz back, ready to put a twist on traditional flavors

GRAND FORKS — Tammy Schmitz impressed the judges of last year’s Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off with fruit pies.

This time, she’s thinking of another somewhat traditional entry — jazzed up a bit, of course.

“I’m pretty sure my first-rounder might be what my third-rounder would have been last year. I think there could be a pumpkin flavor,” Schmitz recently told the Herald. “For me, it would be a twist on pumpkin. I’m so used to just dense pumpkin, like everybody has on Thanksgiving. I want to take it up a notch and make it a little more whipped and flavorful — taking the average pumpkin pie and turning it into something different.”

It continues a strategy Schmitz used last year, when she took what generally are traditional pies but gave them added pizzazz with additional flavorings and ornately designed crusts. Schmitz won in the first round of last year’s contest with a rhubarb-raspberry creation . Her apple-cranberry pie in the second round scored high — high enough to beat other bakers — but she had the misfortune to be paired in the second round against Caitlin Olson, the eventual winner.

“I think what I took away (from last year’s event) is a huge respect for pie bakers,” Schmitz said. “I wasn’t much of a pie baker to begin with, so I learned a lot.”

Schmitz, of Grand Forks, is among 15 bakers competing in the second Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off , a contest designed to bring attention to some of the best bakers in the region. She is one of two returnees, along with Evan Andrist, also of Grand Forks.

Schmitz, who is sponsored by Alerus, at first didn’t expect to participate in the event, but eventually agreed to be an alternate.

“I had said that if you run short or if someone drops out, to let me know,” she said. “I wanted new people to enjoy the experience.”

The call from the Herald came when another baker who had committed had to drop out due to family obligations.

The competition begins on Aug. 28, with winners advancing to the second round on Sept. 5. The four-week event will conclude on Sept. 18. The winning baker will win either a $1,400 pie safe or $500 gift card from Home of Economy, plus a $500 check from the Herald on behalf of the baker’s sponsor.

Schmitz isn’t necessarily a professional baker, but she has a background of video-blogging, showcasing her obvious interest in cooking. When the Herald visited with her prior to last year’s pie bake-off, she had compiled approximately 40 cooking videos and posted them on social media. In the year since, her personal life has been a bit busier — a wedding, new granddaughters and the like.

Last year, she baked approximately a dozen pies in advance of the contest, working out details on crusts and fillings. The benefactors included co-workers and her family.

She didn’t expect to dive so deep this summer.

“I’m just excited to get out there and try. Of course, everybody would like to win, but I’m doing it more for the fun of it all. It was really fun (last summer) to rally the troops at work and bring pie in, and friends and family were asking ‘how is it going?’ and ‘what are you making?’” she said.

And like so many others in last year’s competition, she gained at least a teaspoon of notoriety by participating in the Home of Economy-Herald event.

“People I run into still say ‘you’re the pie lady,’ “ she said.

