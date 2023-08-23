Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Tammy Schmitz back, ready to put a twist on traditional flavors

Schmitz, of Grand Forks, is sponsored by Alerus.

08xx23 TammySchmitz1.jpg
Tammy Schmitz, of Grand Forks, is among the 15 bakers competing in the 2023 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 7:01 AM

GRAND FORKS — Tammy Schmitz impressed the judges of last year’s Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off with fruit pies.

1709045+Alerus.jpg
New Alerus logo

This time, she’s thinking of another somewhat traditional entry — jazzed up a bit, of course.

“I’m pretty sure my first-rounder might be what my third-rounder would have been last year. I think there could be a pumpkin flavor,” Schmitz recently told the Herald. “For me, it would be a twist on pumpkin. I’m so used to just dense pumpkin, like everybody has on Thanksgiving. I want to take it up a notch and make it a little more whipped and flavorful — taking the average pumpkin pie and turning it into something different.”

It continues a strategy Schmitz used last year, when she took what generally are traditional pies but gave them added pizzazz with additional flavorings and ornately designed crusts. Schmitz won in the first round of last year’s contest with a rhubarb-raspberry creation . Her apple-cranberry pie in the second round scored high — high enough to beat other bakers — but she had the misfortune to be paired in the second round against Caitlin Olson, the eventual winner.

“I think what I took away (from last year’s event) is a huge respect for pie bakers,” Schmitz said. “I wasn’t much of a pie baker to begin with, so I learned a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schmitz, of Grand Forks, is among 15 bakers competing in the second Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off , a contest designed to bring attention to some of the best bakers in the region. She is one of two returnees, along with Evan Andrist, also of Grand Forks.

More pies

Schmitz, who is sponsored by Alerus, at first didn’t expect to participate in the event, but eventually agreed to be an alternate.

“I had said that if you run short or if someone drops out, to let me know,” she said. “I wanted new people to enjoy the experience.”

The call from the Herald came when another baker who had committed had to drop out due to family obligations.

The competition begins on Aug. 28, with winners advancing to the second round on Sept. 5. The four-week event will conclude on Sept. 18. The winning baker will win either a $1,400 pie safe or $500 gift card from Home of Economy, plus a $500 check from the Herald on behalf of the baker’s sponsor.

Schmitz isn’t necessarily a professional baker, but she has a background of video-blogging, showcasing her obvious interest in cooking. When the Herald visited with her prior to last year’s pie bake-off, she had compiled approximately 40 cooking videos and posted them on social media. In the year since, her personal life has been a bit busier — a wedding, new granddaughters and the like.

Last year, she baked approximately a dozen pies in advance of the contest, working out details on crusts and fillings. The benefactors included co-workers and her family.

She didn’t expect to dive so deep this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just excited to get out there and try. Of course, everybody would like to win, but I’m doing it more for the fun of it all. It was really fun (last summer) to rally the troops at work and bring pie in, and friends and family were asking ‘how is it going?’ and ‘what are you making?’” she said.

And like so many others in last year’s competition, she gained at least a teaspoon of notoriety by participating in the Home of Economy-Herald event.

“People I run into still say ‘you’re the pie lady,’ “ she said.

Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
What To Read Next
YMCA
Community
Altru Family YMCA annual golf tournament set for Sept. 7 at King’s Walk Golf Course
18h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
When, and how, to harvest goodies from your garden
1d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
082023 StreetFair2.jpg
Community
Grand Forks' Downtown Street Fair draws thousands
3d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Doug Burgum waves to a crowd from behind a podium bearing his campaign sign.
North Dakota
Wednesday's presidential debate gives Burgum a chance to reach millions. What will he say?
2d ago
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
In a pinstripe suit, Merrick Garland clasps his hands and rests them on a table in front of him.
North Dakota
Fargo officer who stopped shooter 'saved countless lives,' US attorney general says
1d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
07xx23 ElaineBrooks.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Elaine Westensee-Brooks owns her own coffee and gift shop
1d ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
ICON provides update to Grand Forks School Board on new Valley Middle School design
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish