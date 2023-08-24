Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Professional cook Peter Brack brings varied experience to the tournament

08xx23 PeterBrack1.jpg
Peter Brack, a cook at Valley Senior Living's Tufte Manor at Cherry Street, is among 15 contestants in the second Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:01 AM

GRAND FORKS – Peter Brack, a professional cook, has “a lot going on right now,” he said.

Valley Senior Living logo.jpg

He’ll just be getting back from a camping trip at Minnesota’s Boundary Waters the day before he submits his first pie on Monday, Aug. 28, in the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off contest.

That’s also the day before his daughter, Penelope, 5, starts kindergarten, he said.

“There’s a little bit of pressure, (but) I like the challenge. Pressure usually brings out the best in me,” he said.

Brack is among 15 bakers entered in the second Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off , which begins Monday. The winner will choose either a $1,400 pie safe, courtesy of Home of Economy, or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, as well as $500 from the Herald, presented on behalf of the baker’s sponsor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brack is sponsored by Valley Senior Living.

The prospect of competing in the bake-off is a bit “nerve-racking,” Brack said, noting “I don’t have as much experience as others.”

Although he hasn’t done a lot of pie-making, he said he enjoys baking and “I want to get better at it.”

In the contest, “it will be interesting to see all the different takes on pies,” said Brack, who moved here from Miami.

He’s noticed that in the Upper Midwest, people are not too familiar with “Southern classics,” like sweet potato pie, which has a "flavor texture” similar to pumpkin pie, he said.

READ MORE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT

As a boy, Brack started honing his skills in the kitchen, beside his father, who influenced his interest in cooking. “He cooked, like everything – all the time. He was 100% the provider when it came to food” for Brack, his sister and two brothers.

Dropping out of school in the eighth grade, Brack later earned his general education diploma, or GED, the equivalent of a high school diploma, he said.

When he moved to Grand Forks about 12 years ago, Brack already had family living and working here, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Florida, “I wasn’t in the best place in my life,” he said. “Grand Forks is a good place to have a fresh start, and it’s a good place to raise kids.”

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said. “But Grand Forks is home now.”

Brack, 29, has worked as a cook in several places, mostly restaurants, but also some bars, he said. His first job in the food service industry was with Papa Murphy’s Pizza, where he made pizza dough, a task that required a lot of attention to detail, and also gave him “a very good workout.”

It’s not too much of a stretch from pizza-pie to dessert pie.

“You can make a pie out of anything,” he said, “the same way you can make pizza out of everything.”

His first job in “a hot kitchen environment” was at Joe Black’s Bar and Grill, he said. He later worked for Grand Forks Air Force Base dining facility, before joining Valley Senior Living’s Tufte Manor on Cherry Street nearly 10 years ago.

Tyler Pudding Pie

For the bake-off, Brack is considering entering his sister’s favorite pie, Tyler Pudding Pie, which he makes for her birthday. The pie is named for John Tyler, the 10th U.S. president, who served in the early 1840s.

Among others he’s considering is strawberry-rhubarb pie. Early on at Tufte Manor, he made it – his first attempt at making that type of pie – and “it was quite popular. People enjoyed it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Home of Economy-Herald contest, he will pay special attention to his crust, he said. “Making pie crust is pretty fun. It does require finesse.”

What appeals to him most about pie-making is “the creativity involved, and experimenting with different flavors,” he said. “I would make pie over cake any day.”

Participating in the contest is a new experience, Brack said. “I’ve never entered any contest, ever. It’ll be a good challenge. It’s an opportunity to do something different.”

Although “it’s strange to be in any spotlight at all. I’m going to give it a shot,” he said. “I’m going to give it my best.”

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
Tribal College sign.png
College
Tribal Energy Sovereignty Initiative recieves $4 million grant
1h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
08232702_BUSvo6.mxf.Still001.jpg
Community
Driver shortages continue to impact bus routes for Fargo-Moorhead area, Grand Forks
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael McGurran
Potatoes
Community
Northland Potato Growers Association to host its annual Field Day
19h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Roosevelt Elementary teachers helping students maintain social distancing guidelines while boarding the schoolbus on the first day of the 2020 to 2021 school year.jpg
North Dakota
As school year nears, North Dakota's new transgender law set to impact students across the state
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
East Grand Forks City Hall
Local
East Grand Forks City Council reviews funding for new police bodycams
1d ago
 · 
By  Matthew Voigt
PKG.Still001 (8).jpg
Moorhead
'I had a good run:' 1969 long jump record holder meets Moorhead Spud who just broke it
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
08xx23 TammySchmitz1.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Tammy Schmitz back, ready to put a twist on traditional flavors
1d ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel