Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Professional cook Peter Brack brings varied experience to the tournament

GRAND FORKS – Peter Brack, a professional cook, has “a lot going on right now,” he said.

He’ll just be getting back from a camping trip at Minnesota’s Boundary Waters the day before he submits his first pie on Monday, Aug. 28, in the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off contest.

That’s also the day before his daughter, Penelope, 5, starts kindergarten, he said.

“There’s a little bit of pressure, (but) I like the challenge. Pressure usually brings out the best in me,” he said.

Brack is among 15 bakers entered in the second Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off , which begins Monday. The winner will choose either a $1,400 pie safe, courtesy of Home of Economy, or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, as well as $500 from the Herald, presented on behalf of the baker’s sponsor.

Brack is sponsored by Valley Senior Living.

The prospect of competing in the bake-off is a bit “nerve-racking,” Brack said, noting “I don’t have as much experience as others.”

Although he hasn’t done a lot of pie-making, he said he enjoys baking and “I want to get better at it.”

In the contest, “it will be interesting to see all the different takes on pies,” said Brack, who moved here from Miami.

He’s noticed that in the Upper Midwest, people are not too familiar with “Southern classics,” like sweet potato pie, which has a "flavor texture” similar to pumpkin pie, he said.

As a boy, Brack started honing his skills in the kitchen, beside his father, who influenced his interest in cooking. “He cooked, like everything – all the time. He was 100% the provider when it came to food” for Brack, his sister and two brothers.

Dropping out of school in the eighth grade, Brack later earned his general education diploma, or GED, the equivalent of a high school diploma, he said.

When he moved to Grand Forks about 12 years ago, Brack already had family living and working here, he said.

In Florida, “I wasn’t in the best place in my life,” he said. “Grand Forks is a good place to have a fresh start, and it’s a good place to raise kids.”

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said. “But Grand Forks is home now.”

Brack, 29, has worked as a cook in several places, mostly restaurants, but also some bars, he said. His first job in the food service industry was with Papa Murphy’s Pizza, where he made pizza dough, a task that required a lot of attention to detail, and also gave him “a very good workout.”

It’s not too much of a stretch from pizza-pie to dessert pie.

“You can make a pie out of anything,” he said, “the same way you can make pizza out of everything.”

His first job in “a hot kitchen environment” was at Joe Black’s Bar and Grill, he said. He later worked for Grand Forks Air Force Base dining facility, before joining Valley Senior Living’s Tufte Manor on Cherry Street nearly 10 years ago.

Tyler Pudding Pie

For the bake-off, Brack is considering entering his sister’s favorite pie, Tyler Pudding Pie, which he makes for her birthday. The pie is named for John Tyler, the 10th U.S. president, who served in the early 1840s.

Among others he’s considering is strawberry-rhubarb pie. Early on at Tufte Manor, he made it – his first attempt at making that type of pie – and “it was quite popular. People enjoyed it.”

For the Home of Economy-Herald contest, he will pay special attention to his crust, he said. “Making pie crust is pretty fun. It does require finesse.”

What appeals to him most about pie-making is “the creativity involved, and experimenting with different flavors,” he said. “I would make pie over cake any day.”

Participating in the contest is a new experience, Brack said. “I’ve never entered any contest, ever. It’ll be a good challenge. It’s an opportunity to do something different.”

Although “it’s strange to be in any spotlight at all. I’m going to give it a shot,” he said. “I’m going to give it my best.”

