Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Morstad draws from decades of experience, starting in Fordville

GRAND FORKS – As a child, Bette Morstad would often spend time baking with her grandmother, Cora Johnson, at her home in Fordville, North Dakota.

“I’ve loved baking ever since I was 5 years old,” said Morstad, of Grand Forks. “I’d go to grandmother’s and she’d put up a stool and let me bake all I wanted to.”

Johnson would often “mix up cookies and cakes,” Morstad said. “She was a great baker.”

That contagious love of baking has become a lifelong avocation.

“I love baking – and do too much of it, probably,” Morstad said. “I bake every week, either for neighbor ladies (who get together) for our card games, or for others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At such gatherings, “you have to have a pie,” she said. “It’s always been fun.”

But “I miss being able to bake as much as I like. I’m a widow now; what am I going to do with all that baking?”

She was married to Kent Morstad; after his death 14 years ago, she moved from Fordville to Grand Forks.

Morstad is one of 15 bakers competing in the second Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, which begins Aug. 28. In the tournament-style bake-off, four judges will score the pies in categories – including crust, filing and presentation – to find the best bakers in the region.

The contestants are vying for the chance to win at least $1,000 – the champion will choose between a pie safe worth $1,400, courtesy of Home of Economy, or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, as well as $500 cash from the Herald, on behalf of the winner's business sponsor.

Morstad, who is sponsored by Hugo's, will be drawing from decades of baking experience.

As a high school student in Fordville, she worked part-time in the then-Coffee Cup Cafe in that town for about three years, she said. “They let me bake there. It was fun to do it.”

Barb Inseld, who lived near Morstad’s childhood home in Fordville, showed her how to make buns, Morstad said. “She was a great baker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the decades, the Coffee Cup has undergone several name changes, including the Village Inn and Fordville Cafe. It’s now the Dam Cafe.

These days, Morstad especially enjoys making peanut butter pie, with a meringue topping.

She uses a recipe she received from another baker, Myrtice Wood of Fordville, years ago, she said. “It’s unique. Everyone who eats it loves it.”

Wood was employed as a baker at Coffee Cup Cafe, when Morstad was working there as a high school student.

Morstad likes to make various kinds of pies – including one of her popular pies, Hollywood Cream Pie, she said, especially “for the ladies on my street here. They seem to really enjoy them.”

She also loves making bread and buns from scratch, she said. “I can’t imagine using a box mix.”

Morstad decided to enter the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off at the urging of two neighbors, in particular, to whom she gives buns regularly. They have been so impressed by these baked goods that they kept after her to enter the contest, she said.

“They were determined,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT