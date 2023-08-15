Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Mandy Williamson brightens days through food

GRAND FORKS — Whether it is through physical therapy or a slice of cake, Mandy Williamson cares for people.

“I like being able to help people,” Williamson said. “... It's really satisfying to be able to make something and have people eat and enjoy it and kind of brighten their day through food. It's just kind of like my love language.”

The 22-year-old Grand Forks native is among 15 bakers competing in this summer’s Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off. The tournament will start Aug. 28.

The winner will choose between a $1,400 pie safe, courtesy of Home of Economy, or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, as well as a $500 check from the Herald on behalf of the winner's sponsor. Williamson is sponsored by Grazing Queens, of Manvel.

Williamson is a second-year physical therapy student at UND, but also is her family’s designated baker. She makes desserts for holidays, birthdays and family gatherings, even carving out time during the semester so everyone can have one of her homemade birthday cakes.

Her family loves her baking so much that they'll even pay for it — like at a church pie and cake auction, where her parents bought the three-tiered Oreo cake she submitted.

“I was just like, ‘you guys, there's other people to enjoy the cake.' But they said ‘well, it looked good and we wanted to try it,'” She said. “So the next time I'll have to make two cakes or stay there the whole time to make sure someone else gets it.”

She bakes pies as well. For Thanksgiving, she bakes a pumpkin pie. It was popular with her family.

“It’s Thanksgiving. You have got to have pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving and I don't think we'd ever had pumpkin pie growing up,” Williamson said, “So I figured, 'hey, I want to try making a pumpkin pie and then it turned out to be really good.' So I keep on making it now.”

Williamson says her style as a baker is greatly influenced by her undergraduate degree in nutrition.

“Sometimes I'll bake a healthier option, like black bean brownies, or I try to use less sugar or add more fiber or protein into the bakes,” she said. “Either way I say it's kind of flexible that way. … I kind of just look at what my needs are, what the person's needs are and then kind of go from there.”

She was inspired to enter the Home of Economy–Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off by her love of watching cooking competition shows and her desire to strengthen her skills as a pie baker.

“I like the challenge that they have in those shows, putting your skills to the test,” She said. “That's really how you're going to learn and grow as a baker.”

She's spending time practicing, too. She's been getting advice from her grandmother and her mom on how to make the best pie possible.

“I’m starting with just a pie crust,” Williamson said. The idea is to “get a solid base for the fruit pies I do.”

Once she perfects the crust — a process Williamson says has included research and starting from her grandma’s recipe — she wants to start experimenting with more complex fillings.

“I wouldn't say I'm a super creative person,” Williamson said. “But baking or cooking, that's how I like to be creative.”

Because she entered the contest with a focus on learning, Williamson has not thought too much about possibly winning.

“I can’t even think about it, I guess,” She said, “but that would be really neat.”

