Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: From Montana to Grand Forks, Cassie Campbell still baking

GRAND FORKS – Cassie Campbell comes from a tradition of pie.

Growing up in Butte, Montana, a former mining town, meant she was brought up with the practice of making pasties — hand pies designed to give miners hardy meals that they could eat easily while working.

“As far as I remember, we've eaten pasties for dinners and growing up, when we would do fundraisers people would make pasties,” said Campbell, now of Grand Forks. “Now that I don't live in Butte anymore, I make them for my family.”

Campbell is hoping the pie crusts she learned from baking pasties will give her an edge in this summer’s Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, which seeks to showcase the best bakers in the region using the canvas of pies. Starting Aug. 28, the bakers will compete in a tournament-style contest, competing for a first prize worth at least $1,000.

Campbell is sponsored by the East Grand Forks-Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce.

Though Campbell still keeps the pastie tradition alive, her modern relationship with baking is all about creativity and innovation.

“I want whatever I make for this to be innovative in some way,” Campbell said. “Maybe it's just a little twist on an original or it's a pie crust that's completely different from what you would traditionally have with a certain pie. I just want it to be something that's unique.”

Campbell made her way to North Dakota for school, getting her undergraduate degree in psychology at the University of Jamestown and then her Masters in Counseling from UND.

After college, she went into the field of addiction counseling.

“There's such a need for it. There's so much stigma around that disease,” Campbell said. “I felt like I could really make a difference there.”

However, after having her third son, Coulson, in 2019, she decided to step away from addiction counseling. Now she is a stay-at-home mom of four boys: Ephram, 8; Killian, 6; Coulson, 3; and Apollo, 2. With a full house, it’s more difficult for her to find time for baking and even trickier with each of her sons having different favorite treats.

“I made a blueberry pie once that every single one of them ate,” Campbell said. “So I call that a win.”

In addition to traditional “mom” duties, Campbell home-schools her sons while also baking for and running her shop, Little Birds Breadery.

Her decision to start selling her bread came as an accident. As she tells it, she made a decision to try out a hard cider cheddar bread recipe, which became one of her most popular loaves. She thought the recipe would pair well with the pasta dinner they were to share with their neighbors. Before the pasta was even out, the entire loaf was gone.

Afterward, her neighbor even requested a loaf for his birthday.

“Apparently, it didn't make it to the kitchen before they were already tearing it apart.” Campbell said.

It was that positive reaction that pushed her to finally open a breadery.

“My mother-in-law and sister-in-law have repeatedly been telling me I need a food truck or I should sell this,” she said. “After the response from my neighbors I thought, ‘I should probably sell this.’ I feel like we don't have a ton of bread options in town and I might as well do something that I really enjoy and maybe spread some of that joy around.”

The thing that draws her to pie and bread is the simplicity.

“I find it really satisfying on a personal level to be able to start with really humble ingredients,” Campbell said, “A pie crust is butter and flour and salt, being able to start with what looks like nothing, and then end up with something delicious.”

With the contest opening soon, Campbell is practicing, making sure to take careful note of the tweaks she makes to every recipe as she works toward making the perfect pie to enter into the competition.

“I don't feel super nervous about it,” Campbell said. “It's just making sure that you pick the right pie.”

If Campbell were to win, she says that besides being excited about the honor, she would be putting some of the money toward the breadery and some toward sending her youngest son Apollo who has hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) to a special camp for children who struggle with similar issues.

The winner will choose between a $1,400 pie safe from Home of Economy or a $500 Home of Economy gift card. In addition, the Herald will present the winner with a $500 check in the name of the winner's business sponsor.