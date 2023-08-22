Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Elaine Westensee-Brooks owns her own coffee and gift shop

LAKOTA, N.D. — Elaine Westensee-Brooks claims she used to be so bad at cooking she couldn’t boil water or make ice cubes.

Now, she regularly bakes and cooks for her combined coffee shop and gift shop.

When Westensee-Brooks was young, she would watch her mother and grandmother cook and bake, taking in the sights and smells. Her brother was a better cook, though.

But when her mother-in-law started showing her recipes and introducing her more to the process, she said she really took to cooking and baking.

When Westensee-Brooks started Elaine’s House of Dreams, it was a simple gift shop and flower shop. She went to craft fairs to sell her wares to support the business, and later moved the shop into a two-story Victorian house. Seventeen years ago, she knew she wanted to start baking more, but the house didn’t have enough room for a kitchen. She moved the business to its current location on Highway 2 in Lakota, a community 63 miles west of Grand Forks.

While the flower shop part of the business has ended, the gift shop is still in full swing, along with the coffee shop she officially started 15 years ago.

Westensee-Brooks started cooking by taking different kinds of scones and soups to the elderly around town. She would note their critiques — a process that has gradually helped her improve.

Westensee-Brooks is among 15 bakers competing in this summer's Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, a competition that seeks to find the region's best bakers. The winner of the tournament, which begins Aug. 28 and runs for four weeks, will earn a prize worth at least $1,000. First prize will include a choice between a $1,400 pie safe from Home of Economy or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, as well as $500 from the Herald on behalf of the winner's business sponsor.

She is sponsored by Hope Church of Grand Forks.

Her enjoyment of baking partially comes from thinking of the women in her life who inspired her.

“When I am trying a new recipe or making my own recipe, I think back to Grandma Laura and my mom and my mother- in-law on how they can make something out of nothing and it turning out to being something so wonderful. [Thats] what makes my heart smile,” she said in a brief note she sent the Herald when applying to participate in this summer's bake-off.

She's known for her lemon meringue, peach and sour cream raisin pies. She does have a few ideas for what to make in the first round of the bake-off, but told the Herald earlier this summer she planned to practice and then decide on her first-round entry. She wants to try to think “out of the box” for the bake-off.

While she’s nervous about the competition, she also wants to do it in honor of her family.

“I think my mom would be just shocked,” she said.

Along with Westensee-Brooks’ shop, she also owns the Yum Yum Shack, a food trailer that serves hamburgers, taco salads, mocha bars, caramel rolls and her special bread pudding, made with day-old caramel rolls and cinnamon rolls.

The Yum Yum Shack began with Westensee-Brooks packing up food in the back of her car to take to auctions. It has expanded over time into an actual trailer, which she takes to auctions, street dances, rodeos and other special events.

Westensee-Brooks also hopes to someday write her own cookbook. Along with recipes, she wants to write additional content explaining what to do if something goes wrong with the recipe, telling the reader “this could happen” and how to handle it. Brooks wants to emphasize that “if something goes wrong, it’s OK.”

Mistakes do happen, after all.

“You can still learn, you know, because I think people are too critical and I find cooking to be fun, basically relaxing,” she said.